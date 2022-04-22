What They're Thinking: The New York Giants at No. 5

Apr 22, 2022 at 09:16 AM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Joe Schoen, Brian Daboll
John Minchillo/AP

This week, we're going to take a look inside the heads — or at least inside the rosters and offseasons — of the five teams currently picking ahead of the Panthers in the 2022 NFL Draft. What they've done and will do will impact what the Panthers are able to do at No. 6, so it's better to know the landscape ahead of time. Monday we started with the Jaguars at No. 1, discussed the Lions at No. 2 on Tuesday, the Texans at No. 3 on Wednesday, and the Jets at No. 4 on Thursday.

CHARLOTTE — New Giants general manager Joe Schoen started his NFL journey with the Panthers, as an intern working in the ticket office.

He could probably sell the Panthers a ticket now, just to know what he's thinking.

Armed with the picks immediately before and after the Panthers (fifth and seventh overall), Schoen could really mess with the Panthers in a way no one else can.

The Giants have effectively put the for sale sign on one of the picks, hoping to hustle up some interest in future assets for their rebuild.

Related Links

So if another team picking behind the Panthers thought they were locked in a particular thing they might want, all that team has to do is call Schoen and make a deal.

Or, Schoen could just take a guy the Panthers want for themselves, and frustrate them in the more traditional way.

With some overlapping needs, that's possible, if not downright likely.

Offseason moves: Part of a rebuild is always a teardown, and the Giants created some significant gaps with players they let go this offseason. They cut Kyle Rudolph and let Evan Engram walk away in free agency, creating a void at tight end that Ricky Seals-Jones doesn't necessarily fill on his own. They also released veteran safety Logan Ryan, and have just two actual safeties on the roster at the moment so they could definitely use some help there. And with five of the top 81 picks, they have chances to address both needs.

Possible clues: Everything the Giants have done this offseason practically screams: YES WE'RE DRAFTING A TACKLE HIGH.

They added some capable interior blockers in free agency, including Mark Glowkisnki and Jon Feliciano, but there's a big ol' OL-shaped hole at the tackle spot opposite 2020 first-rounder Andrew Thomas.

Do they need a quarterback? Not at the moment, as they're still trying to figure out what they have in Charlotte's Daniel Jones. Bringing in Tyrod Taylor as his backup (and I envision Taylor with a business card that reads "Capable Backup") suggests they want a fallback plan, not someone who is there to push Jones. But the clock is ticking on the 2019 first-rounder, and the new GM (Schoen) and coach (Brian Daboll) have no ties to him, so they've got a free pass to move on if he can't meet their standards.

How they impact the Panthers: In the most intimate way possible.

The Giants are going to leave the first round with a tackle, one way or another. Which prospect and when they take him is the tricky part to figure out.

They could stay and pick at five and feel reasonably confident that one of the top three will be there. The Panthers can't share that confidence at six.

The Giants were eyeballing Mississippi State's Charles Cross working as a right tackle at his pro day, which is a little unusual since he's probably the most athletic, and most pure pass-protector among the top tackles in this class. And Thomas is entrenched on the left, and he's not bad. But they've also done a lot of work on Ickey Ekwonu and Evan Neal, and either of the other top rookies would upgrade what they have on hand.

Or, they could trade the fifth pick to someone who needs a tackle even more (like the Saints who have a couple of picks in the first round as well). What they probably can't do (unless the top four picks get really weird) is trade five away, and plan on a tackle at seven, since the Panthers would likely take one at six.

Either way, Schoen has a direct impact on what his first team will be able to do, which has forced the Panthers into another year of an uncomfortable game of wait-and-see (after the Lions took Penei Sewell a spot in front of them last year).

PHOTOS: Offseason workouts continue

View photos from the weight room and the Atrium Health Dome as the Panthers continue offseason workouts on Thursday.

Offseason workouts on Thursday
1 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
2 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
3 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
4 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
5 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
6 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
7 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
8 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
9 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
10 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
11 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
12 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
13 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
14 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
15 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
16 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
17 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
18 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
19 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
20 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
21 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
22 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
23 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
24 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
25 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
26 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
27 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
28 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
29 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
30 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
31 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
32 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
33 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
34 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
35 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
36 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
37 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
38 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
39 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
40 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
41 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
42 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
43 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
44 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
45 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
46 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
47 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
48 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
49 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
50 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
51 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
52 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
53 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
54 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
55 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
56 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
57 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
58 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
59 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
60 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
61 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
62 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
63 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
64 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
65 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
66 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
67 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
68 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
69 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
70 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
71 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
72 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
73 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
74 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
75 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
76 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
77 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
78 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
79 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
80 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
81 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
82 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
83 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
84 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
85 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
86 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
87 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
88 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
89 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
90 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
91 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
92 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
93 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts on Thursday
94 / 94

Offseason workouts on Thursday

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Sam Mills inducted into the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame

The Panthers legend was honored for his outstanding career, and impact on and off the field.

news

NFL announces 2022 schedule to be released on May 12

Fans will be able to make plans and purchase single-game tickets starting that night.

news

Chris Tabor's familiar with his new specialists

The new Panthers special teams coordinator coached kicker Zane Gonzalez before, and has long admired punter Johnny Hekker.

news

What They're Thinking: The New York Jets picking No. 4

The Jets have used high picks lately on offensive linemen, so they might go a different direction with their top pick.

news

James Campen ready to develop a new group

The new Panthers offensive line coach likes what he has to work with now, knowing there could be more to come.

news

Guess the 2022 Panthers schedule contest

Predict the order of the schedule and win great prizes from Harrah's Cherokee and the Panthers.

news

What They're Thinking: Houston Texans picking third overall

They've made major moves this offseason, and with five of the top 80 picks, could make plenty more.

news

Ben McAdoo sees "avenue to win" on offense

The Panthers coordinators met with the media on the second day of the offseason program, addressing some key changes.

news

What They're Thinking: Detroit Lions picking second overall

The Lions were a spot in front of the Panthers last year, but are less likely to change their plans in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Panthers get back to work on Monday

Panthers players returned to Bank of America Stadium for the first day of voluntary workouts.

news

What They're Thinking: Jacksonville Jaguars own top spot in draft

Taking a look at the teams picking ahead of the Panthers, the Jaguars are a bit of a puzzle at the moment.

Advertising