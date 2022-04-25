2022 Mock Draft Report 7.0: Draft week is here

CHARLOTTE - Draft week is here.
All of the final mocks have been submitted and reporters are putting together paragraphs on paragraphs of their final notions on what teams will do in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Take a look below to see the wide range of what may happen at No. 6 with Carolina, and keep up with Darin Gantt's analysis in his Draft Debate series.
RHETT LEWIS: "Maybe he's not the generational talent that we saw last year in Trevor Lawrence, but Kenny Pickett has enough arm, enough athleticism and he is a 'face of the franchise' guy for the Carolina Panthers. And he'll be comfortable with it. Guys are going to gravitate towards him."
MEL KIPER JR: "Unless the Panthers trade down here, they won't have any picks on the second day of the draft. This is their chance to get a quarterback. Willis is more talented than Kenny Pickett."
JASON LA CANFORA: "From what I hear, owner David Tepper loves the kid. And if you pay attention to these parts, I have been telling you that since the end of the college football season."
NATE TICE: "There is certainly a lot of smoke with the Panthers taking a QB here, and justifiably so. They have backed themselves into a corner in trying to find an upgrade over Sam Darnold, and they might tab Malik Willis or Kenny Pickett as the QB to build around. (Or they could make a move for Baker Mayfield). But upgrading the offensive line is just as important of a need in Carolina. Ekwonu is as athletic as they come and a tough, physical finisher who will set the tone for the line. He still has plenty of technique to clean up, but he has the ability and potential to be a dynamic lineman with more than enough ability to stay at tackle. In a worst-case scenario, he bumps inside to guard."
PETER KING: "I don’t know what Carolina will do. The Panthers could go Kenny Pickett here, because unless they trade their first-round pick next year to move into position to acquire another high pick, they won’t pick again till day three of the draft; they don’t have a second- or third-rounder currently. I know what they should do, and that’s take Neal if he’s there. The Panthers are as needy on the line as they are at quarterback, and there’s definitely not a sure long-term QB in this draft. Neal started 15 games at left tackle, 12 at right tackle and 13 at left guard in his three Alabama seasons. There’s been some chatter about teams downgrading him because of medical issues, but I’m told at least three-quarters of the teams in the league are good with his health. I won’t be shocked if they go Pickett or Malik Willis here, but the smarter play is getting a solution with versatility at a major need area."
AUSTIN GAIL: Neal should be a priority for the Giants if he’s indeed available at No. 5 overall. He is one of the draft’s top athletes regardless of position, playing over 700 career snaps at each of left tackle, left guard and right tackle. His single-season PFF grades also improved every year of his career at Alabama despite playing different positions all throughout.
JAIME EISNER: I don't think the Panthers take a quarterback. They need an offensive tackle desperately and rumor has it they're in love with Charles Cross. I’m betting they make a trade for Baker Mayfield or Jimmy Garoppolo.
