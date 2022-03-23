2022 Mock Draft Report 4.0: Post-free agency edition

MEL KIPER JR.: The Panthers have struck out in the quarterback trade market so far -- although Baker Mayfield and Jimmy Garoppolo are still available -- but they are clearly trying to upgrade over Sam Darnold. Could they take Malik Willis or Kenny Pickett here? It's possible. Coach Matt Rhule is on the hot seat, and this could be his attempt at a big splash for 2022. Still, if he wants to win now, he's probably better off trading for a veteran and staying away from a rookie signal-caller. Carolina could instead take a sizable edge rusher who is still growing into his 6-foot-5 frame.

Walker just keeps rising in the pre-draft process, as tested extremely well at the combine. He didn't put up "wow" numbers in college -- he had six sacks for the national champs last season -- but that's because of how dominant the entire Georgia defense was around him. He could put up better numbers in the NFL, and he's stout against the run too.