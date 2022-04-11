2022 Mock Draft Report 6.0: Same names in the first round

CHARLOTTE - With just under three weeks until the NFL Draft, the latest rounds of mock drafts have settled in on offensive tackles and quarterbacks that may be available for the Panthers at the sixth overall pick.
Familiar names like OT Evan Neal, OT Charles Cross, and QB Kenny Pickett are widespread as a relative media consensus has settled over the top of the first round.
Take a look at what some outlets said this week.
CHAD REUTER: Neal's huge frame bolsters Carolina's left tackle spot for whomever takes over QB1 duties.
JORDAN REID: Of all the signal-callers in this class, Pickett and Desmond Ridder (Cincinnati) are the two most ready to step into an NFL game and produce. With coach Matt Rhule having history with Pickett, this pick makes sense.
RYAN WILSON: Cross' athleticism shines through and that, coupled with his strength, makes him a top-10 draft-day target.
JACK MCKESSY: The Pitt product has good mobility, great accuracy, and doesn’t take many ill-advised risks with his throws. I don’t buy into his hand size being a big issue, and if he’s playing in Carolina, he won’t often have to fight the same level of cold weather as he did in Pittsburgh.
ANTHONY TREASH: The Mississippi State product improved by leaps and bounds this past season, putting up an 84.9 PFF grade after struggling to a mark of 60.7 the year before. After allowing 44 pressures in 2020, he gave up just 16 last season despite playing 145 more pass-blocking snaps.