Draft Debate: Why taking a quarterback makes sense for the Panthers

So all things being equal, you'd love to have a drafted quarterback. All things are not equal.

You can't discount the scouting element of this — a bad pick is not a good pick, no matter how cheap it is — and that's something the Panthers are working through.

They aren't in a spot to ignore a higher-rated talent at a few positions (specifically offensive tackle, but possibly defensive end as well) just to have someone fill in the depth chart. And there are still some available veteran quarterbacks who could be traded for at some point closer to or after the draft.

But if you think one of these guys in the draft can be the guy, you're almost beholden to take him. Unless you think you can get him later. Implicit in Fitterer's "taking a shot" argument is the possibility you could be overdrafting one. It's easier to go for it if you're picking later than in the top six, because it's less costly if you miss.

The Panthers are also being genuine when they say there are several of these quarterbacks they like. But that depends on the when as much as the who. Malik Willis has tremendous upside and a tangible charisma, like a smaller version of someone they know well. Matt Corral has a lightning-quick release. Kenny Pickett is the closest thing to a turn-key starter; the question is how much better he'll get. Desmond Ridder doesn't look like a star but wins games. Sam Howell can run around and make some plays.

Several of those guys will be available much later than sixth overall.

The Panthers don't have those later picks at the moment, with a wide gulf between their current sixth pick and the next one at 137. If they were picking later or had more picks, they'd likely feel much better about "taking a shot" on a quarterback, not knowing whether he's a sure thing.