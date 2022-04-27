Draft Debate: Why trading back makes sense for the Panthers

Or, he could pick up his phone and move down and add picks.

Considering Fitterer's ties to Seattle (he trained under Seahawks GM John Schneider and the two remain close friends), many have wondered about the possibility of moving back to the ninth overall pick, and adding a second-rounder or something in a future draft. But the Seahawks have a similar list of needs, and if they're moving up, it's likely for an offensive tackle or a quarterback as well.

So the question for the Panthers would be, are they willing to take a lower-graded offensive lineman and a quarterback later in the draft or take a single, higher-rated player? The latter would require another move in trade or free agency, but there are options available at both positions (such as tackles Duane Brown and Eric Fisher).

That difference is being discussed as we speak, as the final hours of draft prep become a game of this-or-that, with owner David Tepper joining the discussion with Fitterer and head coach Matt Rhule and the rest of the scouting staff.

It's a complicated math problem, for sure. And Fitterer also took pains to say that he wanted to protect future picks, so he doesn't find himself in a similar shortage again.

But Fitterer has also developed a reputation. He walked into the job here declaring he'd be "in on every deal," and his counterparts around the league have taken him at his word.