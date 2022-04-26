Draft Debate: Why taking a tackle makes sense for the Panthers

The Panthers entered the offseason with an emphasis on getting stronger up front, and by agreeing to a deal with former Rams free agent Austin Corbett on the first day the market opened, and center Bradley Bozeman before the end of the first week on an affordable one-year deal, they did just that.

They could go into the season with a version of what they have, but that would include Brady Christensen being your full-time left tackle (which is a bigger ask than filling in at the end of a lost season), and likely Michael Jordan at left guard. It's also worth pointing out that a Bozeman-Corbett-Taylor Moton right side of the line would be the most talented they've had in some time, and being able to assume that much already puts them ahead of recent seasons.

While Christensen has earned praise for his early play, the reality remains he's a year removed from being the 70th overall pick. That's different than the possibility of adding a top-10 talent, and equating the two creates an unfair expectation of Christensen. He played well last year. They also had a second-round grade on him as a guard, and a third-round grade as a tackle. Some even think he could play center in the future, and with his awareness and athleticism, it's an intriguing possibility.

If the Panthers can add Ekwonu or Neal or Cross, and move Christensen in to left guard, then they suddenly have something resembling depth, with Jordan and Deonte Brown among some of the veteran holdovers.

But they'd also have a left tackle with pedigree. And it's been a long time, and a lot of "sometimes the answer is on the roster," and converted defensive tackles, and short-term stopgaps, since they've had one of those.

Since Gross retired after the 2013 season, the Panthers have used 16 different starters at left tackle, none with particular distinction.

Sit down if you need to, take a deep breath, and consider the following list.

Michael Oher (19 starts), Matt Kalil (16), Byron Bell (15), Chris Clark (13), Mike Remmers (13), Dennis Daley (12), Cameron Erving (9), Greg Little (7), Russell Okung (7), Christensen (4), Trent Scott (4), Daryl Williams (3), Moton (3), Marshall Newhouse (2), Michael Schofield (1), and even David Foucault (1).

And now think about someone who could start from day one, and ostensibly continue to start for four or five years. What would that be like?

No drafted player is truly a sure thing, but the chances of one of those tackles being a productive starter are higher than those of the quarterbacks in this year's class.

Drafting a tackle would leave them with a big unanswered question at quarterback, for sure. But there are other options there, however — ones that don't require risking a rare asset on an uncertain commodity.

It's been too long since the Panthers pushed the button on a tackle on the first day of the draft.