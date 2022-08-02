Panthers add cornerback Devin Jones

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The Panthers added some depth in the secondary Tuesday, bringing in another player with local ties.

The Panthers signed rookie free agent cornerback Devin Jones .

Jones, a graduate of Lake Norman High School, played at UNC Pembroke.

Jones played in 44 games at Pembroke, and had five interceptions, 23 pass break-ups, three forced fumbles and a blocked kick. He also had 2,121 kickoff return yards and four kick return touchdowns, and finished with 2,742 all-purpose yards.

To make room for him on the roster, the Panthers waived rookie wide receiver Andrew Parchment.

