Panthers add cornerback Devin Jones

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The Panthers added some depth in the secondary Tuesday, bringing in another player with local ties.
The Panthers signed rookie free agent cornerback Devin Jones .
Jones, a graduate of Lake Norman High School, played at UNC Pembroke.
Jones played in 44 games at Pembroke, and had five interceptions, 23 pass break-ups, three forced fumbles and a blocked kick. He also had 2,121 kickoff return yards and four kick return touchdowns, and finished with 2,742 all-purpose yards.
To make room for him on the roster, the Panthers waived rookie wide receiver Andrew Parchment.
