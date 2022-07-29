Panthers Back Together Saturday practice schedule change

SPARTANBURG, S.C. - Due to forecasted inclement weather conditions in the Spartanburg area on Saturday, the Carolina Panthers Back Together Saturday, presented by Bud Light, practice in Gibbs Stadium has been moved to earlier in the day.

Gates will open at 10 a.m. Practice will begin at 11 a.m. and conclude at approximately 1 p.m.

Fan elements will remain in place for this free event. The day includes on-field performances by Panthers entertainment groups including the TopCats and Sir Purr, and activities such as a balloon artist, food trucks, interactive games and sponsor activations.

This year's event also marks the return of autograph opportunities. Players will be available after practice to sign autographs for fans in the stands.