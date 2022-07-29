Live Updates: Training Camp Practice, July 29

Here are today's Camp Observations, from @augustalstone after day three. https://t.co/HHqYgQzEor— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) July 29, 2022
From today at training camp… Terrace Marshall Jr. flashed explosive potential — again. https://t.co/HK4cuh4DG6— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) July 29, 2022
New safety Xavier Woods on getting to know Jeremy Chinn, said he reminds him of former Vikings teammate Harrison Smith. pic.twitter.com/6xxIfzTDXn— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) July 29, 2022
Shaq said Mayfield was "talking mess" to him and Donte Jackson when he arrived in Charlotte, and the texts resulted in Mayfield asking for a ride.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) July 29, 2022
Shaq Thompson said it's "a little difficult" not being able to practice, but he's trying to take advantage of the mental reps.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) July 29, 2022
Anderson, asked if he changed anything about his offseason training: "Everything." Asked what the goal of that was: "To improve."— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) July 29, 2022
Robbie Anderson said he was "like a Lamborghini" when asked about his extra stretching on the field. "Can’t let the brakes get too tight."— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) July 29, 2022
Rhule said moving tomorrow's practice up was about "putting the fans and players first," looks forward to tomorrow's 11 a.m. session at Gibbs Stadium.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) July 29, 2022
Rhule:McCaffrey was just a rest day, didn't want him going hard four days in a row.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) July 29, 2022
Darnold connects on a deep ball to Terrace Marshall Jr., good play on both ends.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) July 29, 2022
Sam Darnold’s first big play of camp: long downfield connection to Terrace Marshall— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) July 29, 2022
Baker Mayfield continues to push the ball downfield. Timing still rusty.— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) July 29, 2022
But CJ Henderson is also having a very nice day on the other side.
Mayfield with the first reps in this team drill.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) July 29, 2022
Mixing it up, and Rhule said they’d do.
Back Together Saturday practice has been moved to 11 AM https://t.co/l3sqnKdtlX— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 29, 2022
Darnold working with the first group at the moment.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) July 29, 2022
We’re out here for training camp day 3. Christian McCaffrey appears to be getting a day off— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) July 29, 2022
The best-dressed fan at camp is here, as she is every day. https://t.co/wXN56mM7IB— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) July 29, 2022
McCaffrey appears to getting a maintenance day. pic.twitter.com/zExNa3yk2E— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) July 29, 2022
