Live Updates: Training Camp Practice, July 29

Jul 29, 2022 at 09:20 AM

Christian McCaffrey makes a deal, and a memory

The Panthers running back swapped out some gear for snacks, and made the day of a young fan.

Panthers sign cornerback Duke Dawson

The former second-rounder from Florida adds some depth to the secondary.

Shaq Thompson: Passing along the lessons learned

He walked in as a rookie and learned from Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis, now he's sharing the wisdom.

Camp Observations: Terrace Marshall Jr. shines

The second-year wide receiver continued to flash explosive potential on day three of training camp.

Panthers Back Together Saturday practice schedule change

Due to forecasted inclement weather, Saturday's practice is now scheduled for 11 a.m. at Gibbs Stadium.

Donte Jackson getting competitive, and vocal

The Panthers' defense is using competition on both sides of the ball to sharpen up in training camp.

Camp Observations: DJ Moore a constant for offense

The veteran wideout made plenty of plays on the second day of training camp.

Live Updates: Training Camp Practice, July 28

Read tweets and posts from the Panthers social media team from Thursday's practice at training camp.

Brian Burns working to lead defense "from good to great"

The Panthers' defensive end is looking to create energy, and to continue to develop as a pass-rusher.

Camp Observations: Baker Mayfield makes his debut

The new quarterback worked with the second team Wednesday, and had a mixed bag of passes and fashion choices.

Jaycee Horn going to active-PUP list

The second-year cornerback can be activated at any time, but won't practice Wednesday.

