Brian Burns ready to add to his game, and his sack totals

Burns has talked in the past about the difficulty of the constant attention, the double-teams, the chips, the extra blockers he has to face. But to Rhule's point, that's what elite players get. So if Burns wants to be one, he better be ready for it.

"He has the ability, he's going to get a lot of attention," Rhule said. "But that's what great players do. They produce in spite of it."

Burns is hoping his 2022 is even more productive, thanks to some of the lessons he learned and the contact he added to his phone this offseason.

While at the Pro Bowl, he spent some time with Cardinals veteran Chandler Jones, who has become of the league's most dangerous — and consistent — players at his position. Jones has 107.5 sacks in 10 seasons, and has hit double digits seven times in the last nine years. Jones was hurt the other two years.

So Burns latched onto him, got his number, filed away the lessons, and started making a list of questions to ask.

Like the similarly-built Jones, the length to disrupt passers and speed is clearly there with Burns. Turning it into something more is the next goal. That's why his focus is on the small points of the game, his footwork and first step, all the lessons he can learn from a player with Jones' track record.

"Honestly, I think I'm not even there yet from a technician's point of view. I'm very far from it," Burns said. "A lot of things I've done is because of god-given ability, but there's a lot of things I can work on as far as my technique.