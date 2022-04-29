Panthers pick up Brian Burns' fifth-year option

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers formalized what was widely expected Friday, officially picking up the fifth-year option on defensive end Brian Burns' rookie contract.

Burns is now under contract through the 2023 season, but that could also be a formality.

General manager Scott Fitterer has already identified Burns as a priority, and hopes to talk to him about a long-term contract extension.

The 2019 first-rounder is coming off his first Pro Bowl appearance.

His 25.5 sacks in his first three seasons are second-most all-time in franchise history, behind only Julius Peppers, who had 30.0 in his first three years.