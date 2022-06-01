Live Updates from OTAs: Wednesday, June 1

New D-line coach Paul Pasqualoni reflecting on his days playing at Penn State behind some guy named Jack Ham.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) June 1, 2022
“He went onto the Hall of Fame. I went onto become an elementary school teacher.”
Wilks won’t expound on joining the Brian Flores lawsuit against the NFL.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) June 1, 2022
But when asked why he joined, he replied: “I’m all about change. And I’ll leave it at that."
Steve Wilks at the podium, talks about the “blessing” of coming back to the Panthers. pic.twitter.com/O8k4xWLR0A— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) June 1, 2022
Rhule discussing some of his leaders in the locker room, and said if you walk through while Shaq Thompson is leading his group, you have to do a four-and-a-half-minute plank.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) June 1, 2022
Said he completed the challenge.
There were a shortage of volunteers in the media room.
Rhule has been impressed with Brian Burns’ offseason commitment, knowing that he’ll get more attention this year (in the absence of Reddick).— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) June 1, 2022
Said Burns has stayed around 255 pounds, and thinks that’s a weight he can maintain.
Rhule mentioned Kawann Short being here, praised his leadership during their brief time together.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) June 1, 2022
Matt Rhule said Matt Corral was out after a “tragedy” in his family.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) June 1, 2022
These sessions are voluntary, and he said he told Corral to take some time.
Familiar face on the sidelines. Kawaan Short visiting with some former co-workers. pic.twitter.com/HWQnUdCk0T— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) June 1, 2022
TE Ian Thomas is on the side today.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) June 1, 2022
Jeremy Chinn doesn’t appear to be out here, and rookie QB Matt Corral is absent for a family matter.
The karate kids 😂@Fire_Burns99 x @ShaqThompson_7 pic.twitter.com/aoks6KzsxP— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) June 1, 2022
DE Marquis Haynes back out in a green jersey after his recent hand surgery. They need him this year.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) June 1, 2022
DE Yetur Gross-Matos in a red jersey; and he’s also a guy they’re counting on this year as they try to shore up their run defense.
Frankie Luvu is a man who maximizes his time. Comes to practice without a shirt or shoes on. It’s his vibe.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) June 1, 2022
When you see Cade Mays and Deonte Brown walk out together, you realize the Panthers have something resembling depth on the offensive line. pic.twitter.com/ISDNWIEyRc— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) June 1, 2022
Ben McAdoo is great at the old football coach sayings.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) June 1, 2022
Just referenced that rookies are still trying to find out “whether it was blown up or stuffed.”
I look forward to future installments of the Ben McAdoo phrasebook.
Panthers offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo talking before OTA practice.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) June 1, 2022
Asked about Matt Corral, he said: “The more we got to know him, the more we liked him. … He willed Ole Miss to a bunch of wins."