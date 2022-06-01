Live Updates from OTAs: Wednesday, June 1

Jun 01, 2022 at 11:03 AM
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

OTA Notebook: Ben McAdoo preaching TLC

New coordinator trying to learn his personnel, and seeing how to adapt it into his philosophy.

Brian Burns ready to add to his game, and his sack totals

After an offseason chance to pick the brain of a top pass-rusher, the Panthers Pro Bowler thinks he can get even better this year.

Panthers sign defensive end Drew Jordan

The former Michigan State and Duke product gets the roster back to 90.

Stories of Sam: Volume 1

Read fan stories of inspiration and perseverance inspired by Sam Mills and his mantra of Keep Pounding, presented by Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute.

Panthers Confidential was a story of conviction

The behind-the-scenes documentary illustrates how strongly the Panthers felt about Matt Corral and Ikem Ekwonu.

2022 Panthers Confidential, presented by Lowe's, is LIVE now

The long-form show takes fans behind the scenes to show how the current roster was constructed.

Jaycee Horn, a "football junkie," is back on the field

The Panthers second-year cornerback is ready to build on what was shaping up as an excellent rookie season.

Rookie Diaries: Cade Mays filling a number of roles

The sixth-rounder from Tennessee can play all five offensive line spots, and has some familiarity with his new teammates.

OTA Notebook: Christian McCaffrey listening to his body, and legends

The Panthers running back sought advice from Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk this offseason, as he works to keep himself ready for the regular season.

Sam Darnold working, and showing more "edge"

The quarterback has heard all the reports and rumors, but tries to keep a daily focus as he learns another new offense.

Panthers waive Joe Jackson

The former Cowboys and Browns defensive end was signed in February.

