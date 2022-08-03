C.J. Saunders keeps earning notice, making plays

All the work worked.

But that's when it happened.

A knee injury just before the start of the senior season, which he kind of understated by saying, "a little bit of femur was chipped off my knee, so I had to get a surgery for that," and kept him from fulfilling his hard-won role as captain.

"It was tough," his father said. "To put in all that work, and to never get to toss one coin or shake one hand, . . ."

But Saunders approached that difficulty as he had so many others, by putting his head down and committing himself. He has a perspective about him for a person so young, and when asked to sum up his up-and-down college experience, he began by saying: "First of all, I'm just super grateful."

Not everyone thinks that way.

He tried to come back later that year to play against Nebraska, but the pain in his knee didn't allow it. As a senior in college, his career appeared to be ending just as it was beginning.

"It was tough not to think that [my career was over]," Saunders said. "I think in my time of sadness and sorrow, where I already missed what I thought was going to be my best season, and as a team, nothing was guaranteed after that. I didn't have any big stats to show besides my practice tape.

"So I was like, man, sports might not be in the future for me. I still felt good; I had people encouraging me to still chase that dream if I still had it. So I appreciate that. But there were definitely thoughts that, man, playing in the NFL might not be for me."

There was still one shot. He petitioned the NCAA for a medical exception and a sixth year of eligibility.

The NCAA said no.

His coaches were as heartbroken as he was, but determined to keep him around the program. So he was offered a chance to be a graduate assistant in 2020 by head coach Ryan Day.

"When that sixth year got denied, by that point, the NFL season was about to get going, so coach Day extended the opportunity to be on staff, work with coach Hartline, work with the wideouts," Saunders recalled. "So that year, I really learned a lot about the game, how to watch film, got to be with some of the best coaches in the country there at Ohio State, breaking down film, what they like, what they don't like. That really helped my game, and if I was ever given a chance to get back on the field, at that point, it wasn't guaranteed at any means; I felt like I could use that to my advantage.

"That 2020 year was hard, obviously. I wanted to still be playing still and felt like I could, but the circumstances didn't allow me at that time. I learned a lot, to say the least."