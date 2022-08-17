Panthers sign linebacker Josh Watson

Aug 17, 2022 at 04:02 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
FreeAgentSigning_Wide (2)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Panthers added some linebacker depth Wednesday, bringing in an experienced player in advance of Friday's preseason game.

The Panthers signed linebacker Josh Watson, who was on the practice squad late last season.

Watson spent his first two years with the Broncos, and played in 17 games there in 2019 and 2020.

He played a couple of games with the Texans last year, and was on the Panthers practice squad from Nov. 12 to Dec. 16.

He's also spent time with the Chargers. The Colorado State product gives them a little more size and experience at the position. Shaq Thompson hasn't practiced yet, and with some other nicks during camp (Isaiah Graham-Mobley has been out the last few days), the Panthers needed some help there.

To make room for him on the roster, the Panthers released tight end Ryan Izzo, who was signed last week to address a shortage there.

