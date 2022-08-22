Choosing Baker Mayfield offers opportunity

If you've picked up anything about Mayfield, from watching him walk on at Oklahoma and lead the Sooners with his signature swagger and flag-planting style, it's that he's willing to bet on himself in hopes of big returns.

And the stage he's walking onto is set for him to do it again.

Of course, Monday's decision adds a little spice to the Sept. 11 opener against the Browns, from whom the Panthers acquired Mayfield in a July trade.

But because it's Mayfield, this one was probably always going to have a little extra kick.

Whether it was waking up "feeling dangerous" or leading the Browns to their first playoff win in a generation, Mayfield always added something extra to the proceedings in Cleveland. The former Heisman Trophy winner and former No. 1 overall pick was outstanding in 2020, creating a stir by leading them to the playoffs and their first postseason win since 1994.

Injuries set him back last year, and the Browns were willing to part with him after making the Deshaun Watson deal. The Panthers gave them a conditional fifth-round pick in 2024 in exchange for Mayfield. That pick could become a fourth-rounder in 2024 if he starts most of the season (around 70 percent of the snaps, or roughly 12 games). It's a modest price for a player with some solid recent work and something to prove.