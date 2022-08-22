Choosing Baker Mayfield offers opportunity

Aug 22, 2022 at 12:06 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Baker Mayfield
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE — If the Panthers wanted to play it safe, they could have given this decision more time to develop.

But if the Panthers truly wanted to play it safe, trading for Baker Mayfield probably wouldn't have been part of the plan anyway.

On Monday, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule announced Mayfield as the starting quarterback for the regular season opener, less than a month removed from Mayfield's first on-field work with his new teammates and 20 days before they'll play a game that will count. He'll now start Friday's preseason finale against the Bills and spend the rest of the time developing more chemistry and settling into a new home.

The move might have been widely anticipated from the outside, especially as Mayfield began looking more and more comfortable with the first offense after the first two weeks of training camp. But they also wanted him to prove himself while coming to a new environment and meeting new players and coaches during training camp.

They found out quickly he didn't lack for confidence, taking shots downfield and making fun of teammates like linebacker Shaq Thompson and cornerback Donte Jackson for their trash-talking abilities, and even getting the quiet ones like wide receiver DJ Moore to join in.

His confidence can make him a target. It also earns him a following.

"Good days, bad days, you're going to hear Baker," Jackson said with a laugh during camp. "We like it. He definitely brings the best out of the defense and the offense. He's got guys who never really say nothing saying stuff, like DJ. But yeah, he's an intense guy. Every day you want to go out and pick him off 12 times so you can shut him up. He's a competitor, and that's what we do. We're trying to bring the best out of each other.

"We're not submitting to being a team that's looked down upon. So whatever it takes to bring out the best in each other, that's what we're going to do."

If you've picked up anything about Mayfield, from watching him walk on at Oklahoma and lead the Sooners with his signature swagger and flag-planting style, it's that he's willing to bet on himself in hopes of big returns.

And the stage he's walking onto is set for him to do it again.

Of course, Monday's decision adds a little spice to the Sept. 11 opener against the Browns, from whom the Panthers acquired Mayfield in a July trade.

But because it's Mayfield, this one was probably always going to have a little extra kick.

Whether it was waking up "feeling dangerous" or leading the Browns to their first playoff win in a generation, Mayfield always added something extra to the proceedings in Cleveland. The former Heisman Trophy winner and former No. 1 overall pick was outstanding in 2020, creating a stir by leading them to the playoffs and their first postseason win since 1994.

Injuries set him back last year, and the Browns were willing to part with him after making the Deshaun Watson deal. The Panthers gave them a conditional fifth-round pick in 2024 in exchange for Mayfield. That pick could become a fourth-rounder in 2024 if he starts most of the season (around 70 percent of the snaps, or roughly 12 games). It's a modest price for a player with some solid recent work and something to prove.

Even with this part of the equation settled, the Panthers are still far from finished with the roster math. At the beginning of camp, the plan was to keep three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster, so third-rounder Matt Corral would have time to grow into the league at a more comfortable pace. Now with Corral likely out for the year with a foot injury, that part is again in doubt, as they've generally kept just two quarterbacks.

Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield
KENNY RICHMOND/CAROLINA PANTHERS

And with Sam Darnold in the second spot now, they have something of a known commodity in reserve.

Rhule said he remained confident in having last year's starter around, and Darnold has been a part of what he referred to as "a healthy competition." During camp, when Mayfield made a play, Darnold would be celebrating it alongside teammates, never letting what could have been an awkward situation get that way.

Like Darnold and PJ Walker, Mayfield is also in the final year of his contract, so he has some personal motivation to play well this year also. The Panthers have held off thinking about long-term plans there (beyond drafting Corral in the third round this year), so this season will be an important one in many regards.

But Mayfield's also walking into a job with a solid chance for some early returns. The Panthers revamped their offensive line this year, drafting a couple, including first-round left tackle Ikem Ekwonu, and signing some veteran free agents to add to the competitiveness of a group that stayed in flux in 2021. Mayfield also has solid skill position weapons in Christian McCaffrey, Moore, and Robbie Anderson and was able to develop a rapport with them during camp.

Now, they get to work together on a daily basis with the uncertainty removed, knowing what they have to work on for the long year ahead.

It's far from a sure thing; that much is clear. Mayfield has led a team to the playoffs, but he's also thrown his share of interceptions (56 in four years). But he's also capable of making big plays (92 touchdown passes in those same four years). Early in training camp, when he threw up a YOLO pass to Anderson for a 60-yard score, it was a hint of the possibilities.

That's what this decision gives the Panthers — a chance on a guy who has a playoff win on his resume. He's done it for Cleveland, and the Browns were a lot longer between postseason wins than the Panthers are now.

Sometimes when it's third-and-long, you run a draw play and then punt and hope that the defense gets a stop.

And sometimes, you go long and hope for a big play.

Best of Baker Mayfield in the preseason

View photos of Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield at training camp and in preseason games at Washington and New England.

20220809_Practice11-188
1 / 76
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
AE7I9686-2
2 / 76
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220727_Practice1-438
3 / 76
Kenny Richmond
20220729_Practice3-226
4 / 76
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17726
5 / 76
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
AE7I1269
6 / 76
Chanelle Smith-Walker
AE7I0033
7 / 76
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220803_Practice7-230
8 / 76
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
20220803_Practice7-054
9 / 76
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220730_BackTogether-150
10 / 76
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220809_Practice11-105
11 / 76
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
20220805_Practice8-200
12 / 76
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220803_Practice7-047
13 / 76
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220730_BackTogether-073
14 / 76
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15867
15 / 76
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220729_Practice3-278
16 / 76
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
220813 Preseason_Washington Commanders -294
17 / 76
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220728_Practice2-170
18 / 76
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_5612
19 / 76
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
220819 Preseason_NewEnglandPatriots-175
20 / 76
KENNY RICHMOND/CAROLINA PANTHERS
1D3_5062
21 / 76
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
220819 Preseason_NewEnglandPatriots-077
22 / 76
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Images from the Panthers Training Camp Back Together Event at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
23 / 76

Images from the Panthers Training Camp Back Together Event at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers/Carolina Panthers
220813 Preseason_Washington Commanders -123
24 / 76
KENNY RICHMOND/CAROLINA PANTHERS
20220808_Practice10-025
25 / 76
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
AE7I9686
26 / 76
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220803_Practice7-210
27 / 76
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220802_Practice6-98
28 / 76
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
20220809_Practice11-187
29 / 76
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220730_BackTogether-023
30 / 76
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220801_Practice5-092
31 / 76
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
20220729_Practice3-228
32 / 76
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
AE7I5876
33 / 76
20220805_Practice8-055
34 / 76
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220811_FanFest-161
35 / 76
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
AE7I0738
36 / 76
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
220816 PreseasonPractice_NewEnglandPatriots-056
37 / 76
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
20220801_Practice5-190
38 / 76
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
220813 Preseason_Washington Commanders -211
39 / 76
KENNY RICHMOND/CAROLINA PANTHERS
1D3_1719
40 / 76
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
AE7I5111
41 / 76
Carolina Panthers
1CW16916
42 / 76
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220809_Practice11-163
43 / 76
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220729_Practice3-297
44 / 76
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
1CW16172
45 / 76
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220811_FanFest-162
46 / 76
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
220819 Preseason_NewEnglandPatriots-280
47 / 76
KENNY RICHMOND/CAROLINA PANTHERS
1CW17211
48 / 76
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17348
49 / 76
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
220819 Preseason_NewEnglandPatriots-173
50 / 76
KENNY RICHMOND/CAROLINA PANTHERS
20220730_BackTogether-241
51 / 76
1CW19771
52 / 76
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW19794
53 / 76
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15346
54 / 76
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
220813 Preseason_Washington Commanders -34
55 / 76
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220811_FanFest-062
56 / 76
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220727_Practice1-569
57 / 76
Kenny Richmond
220813 Preseason_Washington Commanders -296
58 / 76
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220808_Practice10-091
59 / 76
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
220813 Preseason_Washington Commanders -184
60 / 76
KENNY RICHMOND/CAROLINA PANTHERS
AE7I1833
61 / 76
20220811_FanFest-056
62 / 76
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
AE7I0734
63 / 76
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16160
64 / 76
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
AE7I5852
65 / 76
20220801_Practice5-241
66 / 76
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
220819 Preseason_NewEnglandPatriots-363
67 / 76
KENNY RICHMOND/CAROLINA PANTHERS
20220805_Practice8-249
68 / 76
Kenny Richmond
AE7I3528
69 / 76
AE7I0034
70 / 76
1CW16945
71 / 76
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220809_Practice11-196
72 / 76
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
220813 Preseason_Washington Commanders -30
73 / 76
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220730_BackTogether-103
74 / 76
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220730_BackTogether-162
75 / 76
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
AE7I4141
76 / 76
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Panthers release two players Monday

They still have three more moves to make to get to the 80-man limit by Tuesday's deadline.

news

Baker Mayfield announced as starting quarterback

Carolina is going with the former Browns No. 1 overall pick in the regular season opener.

news

Atrium Health launches new mobile medicine unit with support from The Tepper Foundation

The unit will provide high-quality, equitable healthcare in underprivileged communities in the greater Charlotte region.

news

Finally home again, Panthers feel closer together

After nearly a month of training camp and a week-long road trip for joint practices and a game, players feel like they know each other a little better.

news

Matt Corral suffers "significant" injury

The rookie quarterback will miss extended time this year after he suffered a left foot injury Friday against the Patriots.

news

Panthers activate Shaq Thompson from PUP

The veteran linebacker is going to start ramping up his activity in preparation for the regular season opener.

news

Tae Hayes celebrated pick-six score on his birthday in New England

Hayes has earned praise for his play despite just a few short weeks in camp.

news

Snap Counts: Carolina at New England in preseason Week 2

Matt Corral played 31 snaps and PJ Walker played 30 snaps at quarterback.

news

Matt Corral's night in New England ends with foot injury

The rookie quarterback was in a walking boot after the game, which presented another challenging situation.

news

Postgame Transcripts: Preseason Week 2 at New England

Read what head coach Matt Rhule and Panthers players said to the media after the game.

news

Ikem Ekwonu sees teaching points in Patriots game

After some early miscues, the first-rounder hopes to build on his reps alongside Brady Christensen.

Advertising