Baker Mayfield announced as starting quarterback

Aug 22, 2022 at 11:51 AM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Baker Mayfield
Scott Taetsch/Getty

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers have a new starting quarterback. And a new direction.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule announced Monday that the plan was for Baker Mayfield to start at quarterback in the regular season opener.

"When we started this process, we were looking at three things," Rhule said. "Number one, mastery of the offense, number two, situational football excellence, and number three, moving the ball and getting guys involved. That's been our focus all along.

"Baker has made a lot of improvement, a lot of growth in all three areas in a short amount of time."

The Panthers have Sam Darnold and PJ Walker on the roster, after rookie Matt Corral suffered a foot injury Friday which will likely keep him out for most if not all of this season.

"All along, we've felt like we need to have a really strong quarterback room, and have every quarterback ready to play," Rhule said. "The reality of this league is most teams will play multiple quarterbacks. Sam has worked incredibly hard, played really well for us during training camp, and will be ready to go if and when it's needed."

Best of Baker Mayfield in the preseason

View photos of Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield at training camp and in preseason games at Washington and New England.

