Baker Mayfield: Panthers are getting the genuine article

In his best year (2020), Mayfield led the Browns to their first playoff victory since 1994, though the lack of production last season caused Cleveland to trade for his replacement. Mayfield admitted he was "shocked" by the circumstance of the deal for Deshaun Watson, but hopes that coming here among gives him a chance to prove himself all over again.

And as a former walk-on in college who won a Heisman at Oklahoma, that attitude is likely never going away.

Mayfield said he looks forward to a new setting, but his personal philosophy isn't changing. He said he's looking forward to building on his current bonds and creating new ones within the locker room, hoping to show his new teammates what he's all about.

"Those misinterpretations, or however you want to call it, quite frankly, I don't care," Mayfield said when asked about people misunderstanding his character. "I care about the opinions within our building because we're fighting for the same goal."

Panthers Hall of Honor quarterback Jake Delhomme referred to Mayfield's "moxie" shortly after the quarterback was acquired last week, and Mayfield said he believes that attitude is part of what made him successful.

So why change what makes Mayfield, . . . Mayfield?