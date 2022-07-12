Baker Mayfield ready for "fresh start" with Panthers

But he knows when he gets there, the serious business begins.

Mayfield has been willing to take chances with the ball in his career (56 career interceptions, against 92 career touchdowns). He has also shown an ability to make plays.

As a rookie in 2018, he led the Browns to a Week 14 win over the Panthers, a game highlighted by a 51-yard touchdown to Jarvis Landry, which he recalled was "mostly improvisation." After being flushed out of the pocket to his left, he trusted Landry to get behind the coverage (though the coverage wasn't bad).

"Number one, it's almost impossible to try to trick Luke Kuechly any time," Mayfield said when asked about that game. "He's calling out plays left and right. He was fun to play against, but it was also a nightmare. But I just remember escaping the pocket on the left side and watching Jarvis, he was our number three receiver on the inside, just basically do a little scramble drill. He had the guy's back turned. That's one of the things, I try to bring the trust of my teammates and laying it up there for him. And it happened to be one of my better throws, and he made a great play on it.

"But yeah, giving a guy a chance. When a play breaks down, it's not always going to be how you drew it up. It's a matter of eliminating mistakes and making the most of them."

Mayfield also created some history with the Browns, leading them to a playoff win after the 2020 season, the franchise's first postseason victory since 1994. His numbers were down last year, and Cleveland traded for his replacement. So he's walking in here with something to prove, and a path to prove it.

"I want to be a starter, I want to be a franchise-level quarterback for years, and hopefully, it's here in Charlotte," he said. "But for me, it was about competing, getting to a place where the competition is going to make me get better. And I want a level playing field, and I want to elevate the guys around me and be the best version of myself.