Why the Panthers traded for Baker Mayfield

Bringing in coaching veterans such as Steve Wilks, James Campen, Ben McAdoo, Chris Tabor, and Paul Pasqualoni improved the depth of the staff, lending experienced eyes they might have lacked in the past.

That's a lot of stuff. But without a quarterback you can trust to get you to the playoffs, or to do something once you're there, all of that work could be in vain.

Mayfield's walking in the door with something to prove, as well. He's never lacked for motivation, but being replaced in Cleveland by Deshaun Watson has given him an added edge. He's also coming off a down year after playing through a (non-throwing) shoulder injury last year.

Making this move doesn't make the Panthers a favorite in the NFC; there are still too many established teams, including one in the division. This is still a young Panthers team. They're thin enough at enough spots that one or two small bits of bad luck can make a big difference.

But making a trade like this can make an even bigger one.

With all the other moves they made this offseason, adding a quarterback who has won in the postseason makes the postseason a more attainable goal.