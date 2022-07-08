Ask The Old Guy: Things just got more interesting

----------------------------------------------------------

Let's go lightning round to close it out this week:

Hi Darin, and greetings from Tennessee. We always go to training camp for Sunday morning practice, but there aren't any this year. Instead, we think we'll drive down for the Back Together bash on Saturday night. What can we expect? — Tommy, Kingsport, TN

A good time, for one. You can read all about it here.

There's a real and tangible energy among players to get under the lights and practice, so everybody is all juiced up. Plus, this year, autographs are available for fans again, after a couple of years of having to stay at a distance because of COVID. The close connections fans can make are one of the coolest parts of training camp, and something that we've missed the last few years.

It was recently announced that Bojangles is finally coming to grace these forlorn, desert-wandering lost souls with amazing and delicious chicken and biscuits. The question I have, though is which Carolina staple should I begin rousing up for import next? Sun Drop? Harris Teeter? Actual good barbecue? Something I've forgotten in my near-20-year absence from the Sky Blue Tarheel State? — Nathan, Grand Prairie, TX

Congratulations on the Bojangles; you finally have good chicken (and remember during Lent to order your fish sandwich on a biscuit instead of a bun). But why do you have to start a holy war about barbecue with your neighbors? I bet you do miss a good Sun Drop (an amenable mixer for your college-grade bourbons). Other than the aforementioned slaw dogs, it's one of the things I'd truly miss if I moved out of state. And if I ever lived in a place without livermush, I'd get it shipped in. It goobs people out, because of the name mostly, but there's nothing better for breakfast.

Darin, my undisclosed location is Stuttgart, Germany. Hendersonville, NC native, US Army retired residing in Stuttgart. It was announced that the Panthers were connected to Germany. Do you know when a game might be scheduled? I traveled to London to watch the Panthers beat the Buccaneers in Tottenham Stadium, can't wait to watch them play in Germany, hopefully in Munich. Go Panthers, Keep on Pounding. — Kenneth, Stuttgart, Germany

A game in Germany is likely in the future, though the specific year and city are to be determined. But there are some ties developing that we can tell you more about in the future.

Can you advance the notion that during pressers the beat writers/reporters use a single centralized podium-style mic when asking questions of coaches and players? As is, the viewer often times has to figure out the question by way of the coach or player's response to the question presented, sort of stinks! (Also, how is Tom Sorensen doing these days?) — Craig, Elkhorn, NE

Do you know how hard it is for reporters to do anything in an organized manner? You should see my taxes. As for Sorensen, he's great. Moved back to the suburbs, though, and we miss him in the city. Got a text from him this week; he would have loved writing about Mayfield. Quarterbacks with big personalities are inherently interesting. One of the best road trips ever was when he and I went to see Cam Newton's pro day at Auburn, with a pit stop in Atlanta at Abdullah The Butcher's House of Ribs and Chinese Food. We had the ribs and the Chinese food. Abdullah himself was there and stuck plastic forks in our heads for pictures. It was amazing. Love Tom dearly, and miss him in press boxes and Marriott bars immensely.

What's your go-to summer beer? I will silently judge you based on your answers. — Cory, Big Stone Gap, VA

Who doesn't love a good shandy after mowing the grass? Actually, who are we kidding? I'm a High Life man. And that's in the summer, winter, spring, and fall. Judge me as you choose. The heart wants what the heart wants. I'll branch out sometimes, our Teeter sells sixers of tall-boy Narragansetts that say "Hi-Neighbor!" on the side of the can, and I like that because it feels friendly, and they're cheap enough. But summertime is Miller Time. In fact, it might be that time now.