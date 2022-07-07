Make plans for Panthers Back Together Saturday at Wofford on July 30

Jul 07, 2022 at 09:32 AM
Panthers Back Together

CHARLOTTE - With training camp dates and times officially announced, it's time to make plans for this year's Back Together Saturday event.

Celebrate the return of football as the team practices in Wofford's Gibbs Stadium on Saturday, July 30 as part of the league-wide celebration of football's return in 2022.

The free fan event will include on-field performances by the TopCats, Sir Purr, PurrCussion and Black & Blue Crew, the Mayor's Ball Delivery and activities including face painting, food trucks, interactive games and sponsor activations.

This year marks the return of autograph opportunities after practice as many players stick around and sign for fans in the stands.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and practice begins on the main field at 7 p.m.

Fans can sign up for an exclusive VIP experience in Wofford, including food and drink, special seating, team gear and gifts and more. Click here for more information and to sign up to win.

MicrosoftTeams-image (14)

VIP Training Camp Experience

Enter to win a VIP trip to training camp for the Panthers Back Together celebration on July 30.

