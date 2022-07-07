Jake Delhomme can't wait to see Baker Mayfield compete

The team's not declaring anyone the starter at the moment, and Delhomme said it would be interesting to see how Darnold responds in camp, after having a full offseason to absorb new coordinator Ben McAdoo's offense. Darnold's the more athletic and bigger of the two, and he also has a four-month head start.

"I think a lot of people have already written the story on Sam, and this is not me being an apologist; I just think there are some positives there," Delhomme said. "They improved things around the quarterback this offseason, so it's a better chance for him to look good than he's had, honestly.

"He didn't play well enough last year and he knows that, but he has some talent; now we'll know, now we'll get to see what it looks like."

One thing Delhomme isn't worried about is a competitive environment, and that's based on his own experiences here. When he came to the Panthers in 2003 as a free agent, veteran Rodney Peete was the incumbent starter, and went into the regular season with that job. But at halftime of the opener, Delhomme replaced him, led a comeback win against the Jaguars, and then was part of an unexpected Super Bowl run.