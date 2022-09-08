Presented by

Week 1 Thursday Injury Report: Eddy Piñeiro a full participant

Sep 08, 2022 at 03:15 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
CHARLOTTE — The injury report remains a short one for the Panthers Thursday, which is the best news they could ask for entering the opener.

Running back Christian McCaffrey (shin) was added to the report as a full participant. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said McCaffrey got a cut on his shin when he was hit by a cleat. Rhule said he was fine, and did all his normal work.

Kicker Eddy Piñeiro (left hip) was a full participant for the second straight day.

He kicked field goals in practice Wednesday, and afterward said his name being on the report at all was not a big deal.

"Good, I feel good," Piñeiro said Wednesday. "No, it feels fine. Just a little tightness. Nothing serious."

Tight end/fullback Giovanni Ricci (hip) was listed as limited again Thursday, the only player who wasn't a full participant.

He's a key component to the special teams in multiple roles, so having him back out there will be a significant boost for the Panthers.

