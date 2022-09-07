Notebook: Eddy Piñeiro feels "fine" in new setting

Nothing about the situation he's walking into is normal, coming in on the fly after a season-ending groin injury to Zane Gonzalez, going through a group workout here last Monday, and then coming back last Wednesday to sign and get through one practice before a long weekend. But he said the transition has been made easier for him by being able to work with a pair of veterans in long snapper JJ Jansen and punter/holder Johnny Hekker (combined 24 years of NFL experience), so these practices have been productive. He was once in camp with the Raiders with a rookie snapper and holder, and said the difference is obvious.

"I think I've settled in pretty good; I mean, they're the best to do it," Piñeiro said. "Great snapper, great holder, it makes my life easier. It'll take a couple of practices to get into a rhythm and get the chemistry going.

"Now, Johnny's like where do you want me to hold the ball? He knows the winds; if it's blowing left or right, he leans it a certain way for me. Just makes my life so much easier."

Jansen said new holders take longer for him to adapt to than new kickers. Likewise, Hekker said it's a tougher adjustment for him working with a new snapper than a new kicker. Jansen and Hekker have had months to work together, so that part works out.

"It's just the orientation of the ball, do they like more lean to the ball, or straight up and down, the variance on how the swing matches the ball," Hekker said of changing kickers. "It's trial and error, just with Eddy trying to get out there and get as many reps as we can, and build that confidence, stay positive in his ear.