Week 1 Wednesday Injury Report: Giovanni Ricci limited

CHARLOTTE — The first injury report of the year is a short one, which is what you hope for this time of year.

Tight end/fullback Giovanni Ricci (hip) was listed as limited in Wednesday's practice, the only player who wasn't a full participant.

Ricci picked up the injury in the preseason and has been working his way back in recent days. He wasn't wearing a red or green jersey in practice Wednesday. He's a key part of their special teams, so having him available Sunday against the Browns would be important.

Kicker Eddy Piñeiro (left hip) was listed as a full participant in practice.