Daviyon Nixon signed to practice squad

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers filled the open spot on their practice squad Tuesday by bringing back defensive lineman Daviyon Nixon.

Nixon, their fifth-round pick in 2021, was waived on Monday to make room for defensive end Henry Anderson.

That move was designed to shore up the run defense in the short-term, as Anderson has experience they lacked at the defensive end position.

Nixon had a solid training camp last year but suffered a midseason knee injury which landed him on injured reserve. He played in all three preseason games (a total of 68 snaps) and had three tackles. Coaches view him as an option at end and tackle, given his length and size.