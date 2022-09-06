Daviyon Nixon signed to practice squad

Sep 06, 2022 at 07:08 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Daviyon Nixon

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers filled the open spot on their practice squad Tuesday by bringing back defensive lineman Daviyon Nixon.

Nixon, their fifth-round pick in 2021, was waived on Monday to make room for defensive end Henry Anderson.

That move was designed to shore up the run defense in the short-term, as Anderson has experience they lacked at the defensive end position.

Nixon had a solid training camp last year but suffered a midseason knee injury which landed him on injured reserve. He played in all three preseason games (a total of 68 snaps) and had three tackles. Coaches view him as an option at end and tackle, given his length and size.

To make room on the practice squad, they released defensive end Drew Jordan earlier Tuesday.

Related Content

news

Panthers sign veteran defensive end Henry Anderson

Anderson adds another big body up front, which should help in the run game entering Week 1.

news

Sam Darnold placed on injured reserve

Darnold will miss at least four weeks with an ankle injury, and the move creates the spot for kicker Eddy Piñeiro.

news

Panthers add 14 to practice squad

The team brought back a number of familiar faces from training camp, as they began establishing the 16-man practice squad.

news

Eddy Piñeiro agrees to terms on one-year deal

The Panthers find their replacement for the injured Zane Gonzalez, adding the former Bears and Jets kicker.

news

Panthers make transactions to get to initial 53-man roster

Tuesday's cuts included veterans Brandon Zylstra, Keith Kirkwood, and Juston Burris.

news

Panthers trade Dennis Daley to Titans

Panthers get a fifth-round pick in 2024 in deal for the offensive lineman

news

Panthers trade for wide receiver Laviska Shenault

The former Jaguars second-round pick adds another option on offense, among a number of young wideouts.

news

Matt Corral placed on season-ending injured reserve

The rookie quarterback suffered a foot injury in last week's preseason game at New England.

news

Panthers release two players Monday

They still have three more moves to make to get to the 80-man limit by Tuesday's deadline.

news

Panthers activate Shaq Thompson from PUP

The veteran linebacker is going to start ramping up his activity in preparation for the regular season opener.

news

Panthers sign linebacker Josh Watson

The former Broncos linebacker adds some depth at a position where they were a little short.

Advertising