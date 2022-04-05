Austin Corbett ready for next step in "whirlwind" career

Corbett's quick to credit being around a number of veteran lineman in his short career, pointing to the impact Browns teammates Joel Bitonio, JC Tretter, and Kevin Zeitler had, along with Andrew Whitworth and Rob Havenstein in Los Angeles.

Now, he's coming to a place where he's going to be expected to lead in his own way.

A year ago, the Panthers signed a couple of offensive linemen early in free agency, but their contracts suggested they were viewed as backups or versatile pieces to give the team options. There's no doubt Corbett was targeted to start, and likely shore up the right side of the line next to steady tackle Taylor Moton to give the Panthers something to build on.

After making the transition from being considered a draft bust, to earning a Super Bowl ring with the Rams, Corbett's ready to take the next step in a career that's already been moving quickly. New Panthers line coach James Campen was there in Cleveland when Corbett was traded away, and he's eager to show his old boss how much better at football he is now.

"My football knowledge has grown so much since then," Corbett said. "Understanding and having more techniques to use, and when to apply those techniques against different defenders and how they move. I think, at least I hope, he's happy with my progression in football knowledge.