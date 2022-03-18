Get to know guard Austin Corbett

Not thrilled with receiving multiple offers from D-II schools coming out of high school, Corbett reached out to the University of Nevada coaching staff and was offered the opportunity to walk on the team back in 2014. Needless to say, he earned his spot.

He went on to earn First Team All-MWC honors in 2017 and was a semifinalist for the 2017 Burlsworth Trophy. He was then selected 33rd in the 2018 Draft, the highest of any player at Nevada since wide receiver Alex Van Dyke went 31st to the Jets back in 1996.