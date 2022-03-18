Get to know guard Austin Corbett

A 2018 draft pick out of Nevada, guard Austin Corbett has played for Cleveland and the Los Angeles Rams, playing every game in last year's Super Bowl run for L.A.
Solid on the right side
After getting traded to Los Angeles in 2019 from Cleveland, Corbett started 40 of 41 games for the Rams, primarily at right guard but also some at left guard.
According to PFF, he allowed just three sacks in 2021 and had a blocking efficiency of 98.1 in 2020, tied for fifth-best among qualified guards in the NFL.
While Corbett did play some at center during his time with the Browns, his experience and success at guard will be crucial for Carolina.
Humble beginnings
Not thrilled with receiving multiple offers from D-II schools coming out of high school, Corbett reached out to the University of Nevada coaching staff and was offered the opportunity to walk on the team back in 2014. Needless to say, he earned his spot.
He went on to earn First Team All-MWC honors in 2017 and was a semifinalist for the 2017 Burlsworth Trophy. He was then selected 33rd in the 2018 Draft, the highest of any player at Nevada since wide receiver Alex Van Dyke went 31st to the Jets back in 1996.
First member of the Wolf Pack?
The Panthers have notably never drafted a player from the local Wolfpack at N.C. State. They've also never had a player from the west coast Wolf Pack of Nevada (two words), . . . until Corbett.
Family man
Corbett is a proud member of the Walker River Paiute Tribe in Nevada; his father is a member of the tribe. In the off-season, Corbett spends time with his wife and son. The Corbett family is expanding as they prepare to welcome a baby girl this fall.
