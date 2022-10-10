Baker Mayfield injury adds to offensive problems

"No shot," Mayfield said. "Just tell yourself you feel better than you do and go out there and play."

Just before the injury, however, Mayfield made a mistake that might have been decisive.

His pass intended for McCaffrey was intercepted by 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley and returned 41 yards for a touchdown, sinking the Panthers into a 17-3 deficit just before halftime.

Rhule called the pick-six a "gut-punch," and the Panthers did not recover.

"Yeah, it is, no doubt about a gut-punch," Mayfield agreed. "We believe in our two-minute offense. I double-clutched the ball, and when I released it, I don't think my feet were underneath me; I think the ball sailed on me a little. Just a game of inches. Probably about six inches too high for him to touch it or deflect it. Obviously, we'd rather have the completion, because he's open right there. Just try to be more in tune."

McCaffrey said, "I've got to make the play," when asked about it. But it was one of a number of misfires on the part of an offense that hasn't been in sync all year.

The Panthers entered the game last in the league in third-down conversions and went 3-of-15 in that category Sunday, driving their season average down to 24.2 percent (15-of-62).

Coupled with the 1-4 record, which came on the back of a seven-game losing streak to end last season, fans in the stands were upset and players were frustrated as they quickly filed out of the locker room. But McCaffrey, as he has done consistently, said he supported Rhule as the criticism mounts.

"You can say what you want about him, but I've been around a lot of coaches, and he's somebody who has always had my back," the veteran running back and team captain said. "You work hard, you do the right thing, and he'll have your back. That means something, for what it's worth. I'm pissed that we can't get it done for him and for the rest of the staff. We need to play better as players."