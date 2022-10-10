Stats and Superlatives: Derrick Brown making impactful plays

TEAM STATS
- The Panthers' defensive line deflected three passes against the 49ers. This season, the D-line has batted down eight passes, second-most in the NFL.
- The defense forced and recovered a first-half fumble. It was the fifth takeaway by Carolina over the last three weeks, tied for eighth-most in the NFL in that stretch.
- The Panthers special teams unit blocked a field goal, had 200 kickoff return yards, and a net punting average of 48.7 yards. It was the third-most kickoff return yards by any team since the 2018 season and the first time since 2016 that Carolina has blocked multiple field goals in the same season (Henry Anderson had the other this season in a Week 3 win over the Saints).
- The Panthers allowed 37 points to the 49ers, a team that had averaged 17.8 points in the first four weeks.
- San Francisco scored a touchdown on its first drive, snapping Carolina's streak of 21 games without allowing an opening drive touchdown.
- Offensively, Carolina entered the game ranked last in the league in third down percentage and went 3-of-15 (20 percent) on Sunday.
PLAYER STATS
- Christian McCaffrey scored his 50th career touchdown from scrimmage, tying Muhsin Muhammad for fifth in franchise history. McCaffrey also posted yet another game of at least 100 scrimmage yards, gaining 54 yards on the ground and 50 through the air on seven receptions.
- Raheem Blackshear had 200 kickoff return yards, tying Michael Bates for second-most in a game in franchise history.
- Shi Smith had a game-high 69 receiving yards on four receptions. It was his most in a game this season and second-most in his career.
- Derrick Brown had two pass deflections and five tackles with one tackle for loss. Brown's six pass deflections this season are a league-high among defensive linemen and tie for fourth among all players, regardless of position. Prior to 2022, Brown had just eight batted balls in two seasons.
- Damien Wilson led the defense with a team-high nine tackles, his most as a Panther. He also forced a fumble, recorded three tackles for loss and had a sack.
- Brian Burns earned his fourth sack of the season, tied for ninth in the NFL.
View best in-game photos from Carolina's Week 5 game against San Francisco.