Baker Mayfield knows he has to improve

Running back Christian McCaffrey, veering into social commentary for a moment when asked about his new quarterback, said with a grin: "We're good at defining people based on perceptions, not if you've met someone or not."

To him, Mayfield's demeanor in the huddle and on the practice field overrides anything he might have heard out of Cleveland over the previous four years.

"Baker's the same guy. Whether things are going well or not, he's the same guy," McCaffrey said. "He's a great leader, he's tough as nails, and he's somebody we know is going to get the ball rolling. He's an easy guy to share the huddle with. I didn't have any preconceived notions on what he was going to be like.

"But every day, he shows us who he is. He comes to work, he's a first-guy-in last-guy-out guy, and he's a great leader, as I said. He's not overly emotional, and he's very businesslike, but he has fun with it at the same time."

After yet another performance that's beneath his expectations, though, Mayfield acknowledged that he needed to get better, though he's trying to keep it in perspective for a guy who has been here a short amount of time.

"It doesn't matter. There's no acclimation period for me," he said. " I know there's going to be bumps in the road, but I expect to be a whole lot better than I've been so far. I'm just going to continue to be my own biggest critic and just continue to push these guys.

"To play quarterback in this league, you have to have a short memory. Got to flush the good and the bad plays; anything can happen. I think we've seen league-wide crazy things can happen. So you have to be able to flush it and go onto the next play. A lot of these games aren't over until the clock hits zero, so that's how I've always been.

"Try to take care of the rock as much as I can, but if things happen, you've got to play the next one. You can't harp on it."