Defense makes the plays Panthers needed

The Panthers continued to disrupt Winston, and early in the fourth quarter, Jaycee Horn jumped to tip a pass into Derrick Brown's hands for a big-man interception.

"My job is to rush the passer and tackle the running backs; I never thought that was going to happen," the 6-foot-5, 320-pound Brown said.

With the Saints down eight with less than 30 seconds left, the defense felt another opportunity would likely be coming their way, as Winston had no choice but to throw.

Horn said the message was direct: "Just come down with the ball. Let's end the game and get out of here." He took that to heart, intercepting Winston at the 50-yard line, finishing the win.