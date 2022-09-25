Defense makes the plays Panthers needed

Sep 25, 2022 at 07:38 PM
augusta_headshot
Augusta Stone
defense-thumb
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE – Marquis Haynes Sr. and his teammates on the Panthers defense issued themselves a challenge ahead of their Week 3 matchup against the Saints.

Set high expectations. Come up with their first turnovers of the season. And just go out and have fun.

The defense did its job Sunday, forcing three takeaways and holding the Saints to 84 yards rushing in their first win of the season.

"We came out here today and answered the call," Haynes said.

Related Links

The fifth-year defensive end played a crucial role in setting the tone. He scored the Panthers' first points of the day on a 44-yard fumble recovery, scooping and scoring after linebacker Frankie Luvu ripped the ball away from Saints running back Alvin Kamara in the first quarter. In a sense, Luvu avenged last week's dropped interception late in the first half against the Giants, which could have been the difference in the game.

For Haynes, it was the first time he had gotten to the end zone in his football career. But in the postgame locker room, when a big celebration of the season's first win (and the first since last November) could have been expected, the Panthers were relatively subdued.

Of course, there was some celebrating – Luvu cheerfully said he'd enjoy some postgame beverages – but then it would be back to work. And that played into the matter-of-fact kind of vibe.

"It's not the Super Bowl, you know what I mean?" linebacker Shaq Thompson said. "It's one. We've got, what,15 or whatever more games left in the season? We've got to finish this month out strong. …

"One win feels good. We've got that feeling. So now we've got to keep pushing."

But that isn't to deny how the win was a step in a positive direction for Carolina's defense.

Head coach Matt Rhule said the first-quarter strip-and-score "unleashed the spirit" of the defense, which went on to intercept Saints quarterback Jameis Winston twice and blocked a field goal attempt.

That came just before halftime, with the Saints trailing 13-0, as they drove to Carolina's 11-yard line. Wil Lutz lined up for a 30-yarder, but defensive end Henry Anderson squeezed through the middle of the line, getting a hand on the ball to keep the shutout intact going into halftime.

"You rush so many field goals (that) when you finally do block one, it's always kind of surreal for a minute," Anderson said. "It's just one of those things; you always keep chipping away, and then finally, it's going to happen."

Safety Jeremy Chinn had the Panthers' lone sack of the day, though they hurried Winston six times. Chinn set Winston back 11 yards on third-and-12 near the end of the third quarter. That forced Lutz to attempt a 48-yard field goal, which he missed to the right.

The Panthers continued to disrupt Winston, and early in the fourth quarter, Jaycee Horn jumped to tip a pass into Derrick Brown's hands for a big-man interception.

"My job is to rush the passer and tackle the running backs; I never thought that was going to happen," the 6-foot-5, 320-pound Brown said.

With the Saints down eight with less than 30 seconds left, the defense felt another opportunity would likely be coming their way, as Winston had no choice but to throw.

Horn said the message was direct: "Just come down with the ball. Let's end the game and get out of here." He took that to heart, intercepting Winston at the 50-yard line, finishing the win.

"Turnovers affect the game in a big way," Horn said. "We were saying all last week; they come in bunches. So we knew if we got one, they would just start pouring."

Photos from post-game after Panthers beat Saints

View photos of Panthers players on the field after Sunday's win against the Saints 22-14.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson (3) reacts to the fans after an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
1 / 21

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson (3) reacts to the fans after an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
220925 WK 3 New Orleans Saints-345
2 / 21
Carolina Panthers
1CW17884
3 / 21
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
220925 WK 3 New Orleans Saints-349
4 / 21
Carolina Panthers
220925 WK 3 New Orleans Saints-346
5 / 21
Carolina Panthers
220925 WK 3 New Orleans Saints-342
6 / 21
Carolina Panthers
220925 WK 3 New Orleans Saints-341
7 / 21
Carolina Panthers
220925 WK 3 New Orleans Saints-338
8 / 21
Carolina Panthers
220925 WK 3 New Orleans Saints-333
9 / 21
Carolina Panthers
220925 WK 3 New Orleans Saints-328
10 / 21
Carolina Panthers
220925 WK 3 New Orleans Saints-335
11 / 21
Carolina Panthers
1CW17912
12 / 21
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
220925 WK 3 New Orleans Saints-320
13 / 21
Carolina Panthers
1CW17890
14 / 21
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17861
15 / 21
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17892
16 / 21
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) is interviewed following an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sep. 25, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
17 / 21

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) is interviewed following an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sep. 25, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (15) signs his jersey after an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C.(AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
18 / 21

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (15) signs his jersey after an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C.(AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
19 / 21

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule walks off the field after an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
20 / 21

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule walks off the field after an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore (2) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
21 / 21

Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore (2) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Notebook: Laviska Shenault Jr. puts on a show

The new wide receiver made quite an impression in his first game with the Panthers.

news

Postgame Transcripts: Week 3 vs. New Orleans Saints

Read what head coach Matt Rhule and Panthers players said to the media after the game.

news

Baker Mayfield knows he has to improve

After winning his first start with the Panthers, Mayfield acknowledged problems on third downs.

news

Stats and Superlatives: Defense, special teams make big plays

Sunday was the first time since 2004 that Carolina had a defensive touchdown and blocked field goal in the same game.

news

Rapid Reactions: Panthers beat the Saints, 22-14

Defense, special teams and a new offensive weapon led the way to the first win of the season.

news

Live Updates: Panthers vs. Saints in Week 3

Read tweets and posts from the Panthers social media team from Sunday's game against New Orleans.

news

Donte Jackson active, Terrace Marshall Jr. inactive against Saints

The veteran cornerback has recovered from last week's hamstring injury, keeping them deep in the secondary against New Orleans.

news

Five Things to Watch vs. New Orleans: Focused on execution

Here are five storylines to follow as the Panthers face the New Orleans Saints in their first NFC South matchup of the season.

news

What the Saints are saying about the Panthers

See what the Saints are saying leading up to this week's matchup against the Panthers.

news

Matt Rhule: "I disagree" with analyst's criticism of play-calling

After a former NFL QB suggested the Panthers were predictable based on formation, Rhule pointed to a number of examples of why that wasn't correct.

news

Week 3 Friday Injury Report: Two questionable for Saints game

A couple of cornerbacks are questionable, and there are some new names on the report, but the Panthers are largely healthy.

Advertising