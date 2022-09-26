Bank of America, Panthers partner to honor teachers

Sep 26, 2022 at 03:20 PM
bofa-teacher

CHARLOTTE – Bank of America and the Carolina Panthers are now accepting nominations for this season's Teacher of the Year award.

Bank of America is partnering with the Panthers to shine a light on and celebrate teachers who go above and beyond in service to their students in North and South Carolina.

Bank of America wants to recognize all teachers across North and South Carolina. Teachers are heroes in our community as they shape young minds and provide the foundation for our children to succeed as they strive to build a prosperous future. We are proud to partner with the Carolina Panthers and thank all teachers for their unyielding commitment and dedication.

Bank of America and the Panthers will choose 6 finalists during the 2022 season from which a Teacher of the Year will be chosen. Nominations are now being accepted by clicking here.

"The Panthers are proud to partner with Bank of America to recognize outstanding teachers in our region," Panthers director of community relations Riley Fields said. "Through the Teacher of the Year program, the community has the opportunity to help the Panthers and Bank of America express true gratitude while recognizing the important impacts made by our region's educators."

The six finalists will receive a Panthers prize pack, an autograph item, a personalized jersey, and two game tickets to the Panthers Week 7 game against Tampa Bay, where the Teacher of the Year will be announced. The Teacher of the Year will win $5,000 in prizes for their classroom.

Related Content

news

Chambers defeats Hickory Ridge in first Big Friday matchup, 42-21

Braylon Vinson had 177 yards and three touchdowns.

news

Chambers at Hickory Ridge kick off Panthers' Big Friday high school football series

The second year of the series features a number of high-powered matchups this season.

news

Panthers kick off school year with pep rally, backpack giveaway

Students at Hickory Grove Elementary School started off the school year with a pep rally and a donation of backpacks and school supplies.

news

Atrium Health launches new mobile medicine unit with support from The Tepper Foundation

The unit will provide high-quality, equitable healthcare in underprivileged communities in the greater Charlotte region.

news

"Kicks for Kids" program starts 2022 with $7,500 donation

Atrium Health Levine Children's will also receive $1,000 for every field goal made this season.

news

Panthers host USAA boot camp at conclusion of 2022 training camp

The Panthers partnered with USAA to host more than 100 active military men and women for a special Salute to Service boot camp.

news

Gaffney HS football has "dreams" realized in unified practice

Members of the Gaffney High School football team had a chance see a professional football practice up close. The Panthers had a chance to reminisce.

news

Stories of Sam: Volume 5

Read fan stories of inspiration and perseverance inspired by Sam Mills and his mantra of Keep Pounding, presented by Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute.

news

Stories of Sam: Volume 4

Read fan stories of inspiration and perseverance inspired by Sam Mills and his mantra of Keep Pounding, presented by Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute.

news

Stories of Sam: Volume 3

Read fan stories of inspiration and perseverance inspired by Sam Mills and his mantra of Keep Pounding, presented by Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute.

news

Stories of Sam: Volume 2

Read fan stories of inspiration and perseverance inspired by Sam Mills and his mantra of Keep Pounding, presented by Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute.

Advertising