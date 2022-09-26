Bank of America, Panthers partner to honor teachers

CHARLOTTE – Bank of America and the Carolina Panthers are now accepting nominations for this season's Teacher of the Year award.

Bank of America is partnering with the Panthers to shine a light on and celebrate teachers who go above and beyond in service to their students in North and South Carolina.

Bank of America wants to recognize all teachers across North and South Carolina. Teachers are heroes in our community as they shape young minds and provide the foundation for our children to succeed as they strive to build a prosperous future. We are proud to partner with the Carolina Panthers and thank all teachers for their unyielding commitment and dedication.

Bank of America and the Panthers will choose 6 finalists during the 2022 season from which a Teacher of the Year will be chosen. Nominations are now being accepted by clicking here.

"The Panthers are proud to partner with Bank of America to recognize outstanding teachers in our region," Panthers director of community relations Riley Fields said. "Through the Teacher of the Year program, the community has the opportunity to help the Panthers and Bank of America express true gratitude while recognizing the important impacts made by our region's educators."