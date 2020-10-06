Bank of America Stadium installs WeatherSTEM system for real-time weather monitoring

"The WeatherSTEM system will be extremely valuable for us as we can more accurately monitor severe weather that can affect events like concerts, festivals and football games and practices," said Mark Hart, vice president and chief operating officer for Tepper Sports and Entertainment. "In addition, the information can be shared across different groups within our organization. The grounds crew and football operations can use the information to more efficiently schedule practices and field work and account for severe weather, while our medical staff can use it to benefit player health and safety through the monitoring of humidity, wet bulb globe temperature and other factors."