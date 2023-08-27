Best of Social: Looking back at the Keep Pounding Classic

CHARLOTTE — It was a night the players and their families will never forget.
Take a look back at the inaugural Keep Pounding Classic at Bank of America Stadium, which saw more than 10,000 fans watch Providence Day come out with a thrilling 42-35 win over Northwestern High, in a matchup of two of the top programs in North Carolina and South Carolina.
It was the first high school game ever here, fulfilling a pledge by owner David Tepper when he bought the team to bring these kind of events to the stadium.
Check out all the sights and sounds here.
The Panthers did more than host the game, they also provided some expert commentary for the broadcast, with long snapper JJ Jansen doing color for the game, as he continues to explore the media landscape.
The first-ever high school football game at Bank of America Stadium was a thriller!