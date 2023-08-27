Best of Social: Looking back at the Keep Pounding Classic

Aug 27, 2023 at 02:00 PM

CHARLOTTE — It was a night the players and their families will never forget.

Take a look back at the inaugural Keep Pounding Classic at Bank of America Stadium, which saw more than 10,000 fans watch Providence Day come out with a thrilling 42-35 win over Northwestern High, in a matchup of two of the top programs in North Carolina and South Carolina.

It was the first high school game ever here, fulfilling a pledge by owner David Tepper when he bought the team to bring these kind of events to the stadium.

Check out all the sights and sounds here.

The Panthers did more than host the game, they also provided some expert commentary for the broadcast, with long snapper ﻿JJ Jansen﻿ doing color for the game, as he continues to explore the media landscape.

PHOTOS: Keep Pounding Classic

The first-ever high school football game at Bank of America Stadium was a thriller!

Images from the Inaugural Keep Pounding Classic high school football game between South Carolina's Northwestern Trojans and North Carolina's Providence Day Chargers at Bank of America Stadium on August 19, 2023.
1 / 25

Images from the Inaugural Keep Pounding Classic high school football game between South Carolina's Northwestern Trojans and North Carolina's Providence Day Chargers at Bank of America Stadium on August 19, 2023.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Images from the Inaugural Keep Pounding Classic high school football game between South Carolina's Northwestern Trojans and North Carolina's Providence Day Chargers at Bank of America Stadium on August 19, 2023.
2 / 25

Images from the Inaugural Keep Pounding Classic high school football game between South Carolina's Northwestern Trojans and North Carolina's Providence Day Chargers at Bank of America Stadium on August 19, 2023.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Images from the Inaugural Keep Pounding Classic high school football game between South Carolina's Northwestern Trojans and North Carolina's Providence Day Chargers at Bank of America Stadium on August 19, 2023.
3 / 25

Images from the Inaugural Keep Pounding Classic high school football game between South Carolina's Northwestern Trojans and North Carolina's Providence Day Chargers at Bank of America Stadium on August 19, 2023.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Images from the Inaugural Keep Pounding Classic high school football game between South Carolina's Northwestern Trojans and North Carolina's Providence Day Chargers at Bank of America Stadium on August 19, 2023.
4 / 25

Images from the Inaugural Keep Pounding Classic high school football game between South Carolina's Northwestern Trojans and North Carolina's Providence Day Chargers at Bank of America Stadium on August 19, 2023.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
20230819 Keep Pounding Classic 264
5 / 25
Images from the Inaugural Keep Pounding Classic high school football game between South Carolina's Northwestern Trojans and North Carolina's Providence Day Chargers at Bank of America Stadium on August 19, 2023.
6 / 25

Images from the Inaugural Keep Pounding Classic high school football game between South Carolina's Northwestern Trojans and North Carolina's Providence Day Chargers at Bank of America Stadium on August 19, 2023.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Images from the Inaugural Keep Pounding Classic high school football game between South Carolina's Northwestern Trojans and North Carolina's Providence Day Chargers at Bank of America Stadium on August 19, 2023.
7 / 25

Images from the Inaugural Keep Pounding Classic high school football game between South Carolina's Northwestern Trojans and North Carolina's Providence Day Chargers at Bank of America Stadium on August 19, 2023.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Images from the Inaugural Keep Pounding Classic high school football game between South Carolina's Northwestern Trojans and North Carolina's Providence Day Chargers at Bank of America Stadium on August 19, 2023.
8 / 25

Images from the Inaugural Keep Pounding Classic high school football game between South Carolina's Northwestern Trojans and North Carolina's Providence Day Chargers at Bank of America Stadium on August 19, 2023.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Images from the Inaugural Keep Pounding Classic high school football game between South Carolina's Northwestern Trojans and North Carolina's Providence Day Chargers at Bank of America Stadium on August 19, 2023.
9 / 25

Images from the Inaugural Keep Pounding Classic high school football game between South Carolina's Northwestern Trojans and North Carolina's Providence Day Chargers at Bank of America Stadium on August 19, 2023.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Images from the Inaugural Keep Pounding Classic high school football game between South Carolina's Northwestern Trojans and North Carolina's Providence Day Chargers at Bank of America Stadium on August 19, 2023.
10 / 25

Images from the Inaugural Keep Pounding Classic high school football game between South Carolina's Northwestern Trojans and North Carolina's Providence Day Chargers at Bank of America Stadium on August 19, 2023.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Images from the Inaugural Keep Pounding Classic high school football game between South Carolina's Northwestern Trojans and North Carolina's Providence Day Chargers at Bank of America Stadium on August 19, 2023.
11 / 25

Images from the Inaugural Keep Pounding Classic high school football game between South Carolina's Northwestern Trojans and North Carolina's Providence Day Chargers at Bank of America Stadium on August 19, 2023.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Images from the Inaugural Keep Pounding Classic high school football game between South Carolina's Northwestern Trojans and North Carolina's Providence Day Chargers at Bank of America Stadium on August 19, 2023.
12 / 25

Images from the Inaugural Keep Pounding Classic high school football game between South Carolina's Northwestern Trojans and North Carolina's Providence Day Chargers at Bank of America Stadium on August 19, 2023.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
20230819 Keep Pounding Classic 259
13 / 25
20230819 Keep Pounding Classic 272
14 / 25
Images from the Inaugural Keep Pounding Classic high school football game between South Carolina's Northwestern Trojans and North Carolina's Providence Day Chargers at Bank of America Stadium on August 19, 2023.
15 / 25

Images from the Inaugural Keep Pounding Classic high school football game between South Carolina's Northwestern Trojans and North Carolina's Providence Day Chargers at Bank of America Stadium on August 19, 2023.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Images from the Inaugural Keep Pounding Classic high school football game between South Carolina's Northwestern Trojans and North Carolina's Providence Day Chargers at Bank of America Stadium on August 19, 2023.
16 / 25

Images from the Inaugural Keep Pounding Classic high school football game between South Carolina's Northwestern Trojans and North Carolina's Providence Day Chargers at Bank of America Stadium on August 19, 2023.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Images from the Inaugural Keep Pounding Classic high school football game between South Carolina's Northwestern Trojans and North Carolina's Providence Day Chargers at Bank of America Stadium on August 19, 2023.
17 / 25

Images from the Inaugural Keep Pounding Classic high school football game between South Carolina's Northwestern Trojans and North Carolina's Providence Day Chargers at Bank of America Stadium on August 19, 2023.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Images from the Inaugural Keep Pounding Classic high school football game between South Carolina's Northwestern Trojans and North Carolina's Providence Day Chargers at Bank of America Stadium on August 19, 2023.
18 / 25

Images from the Inaugural Keep Pounding Classic high school football game between South Carolina's Northwestern Trojans and North Carolina's Providence Day Chargers at Bank of America Stadium on August 19, 2023.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Images from the Inaugural Keep Pounding Classic high school football game between South Carolina's Northwestern Trojans and North Carolina's Providence Day Chargers at Bank of America Stadium on August 19, 2023.
19 / 25

Images from the Inaugural Keep Pounding Classic high school football game between South Carolina's Northwestern Trojans and North Carolina's Providence Day Chargers at Bank of America Stadium on August 19, 2023.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Images from the Inaugural Keep Pounding Classic high school football game between South Carolina's Northwestern Trojans and North Carolina's Providence Day Chargers at Bank of America Stadium on August 19, 2023.
20 / 25

Images from the Inaugural Keep Pounding Classic high school football game between South Carolina's Northwestern Trojans and North Carolina's Providence Day Chargers at Bank of America Stadium on August 19, 2023.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Images from the Inaugural Keep Pounding Classic high school football game between South Carolina's Northwestern Trojans and North Carolina's Providence Day Chargers at Bank of America Stadium on August 19, 2023.
21 / 25

Images from the Inaugural Keep Pounding Classic high school football game between South Carolina's Northwestern Trojans and North Carolina's Providence Day Chargers at Bank of America Stadium on August 19, 2023.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Images from the Inaugural Keep Pounding Classic high school football game between South Carolina's Northwestern Trojans and North Carolina's Providence Day Chargers at Bank of America Stadium on August 19, 2023.
22 / 25

Images from the Inaugural Keep Pounding Classic high school football game between South Carolina's Northwestern Trojans and North Carolina's Providence Day Chargers at Bank of America Stadium on August 19, 2023.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Images from the Inaugural Keep Pounding Classic high school football game between South Carolina's Northwestern Trojans and North Carolina's Providence Day Chargers at Bank of America Stadium on August 19, 2023.
23 / 25

Images from the Inaugural Keep Pounding Classic high school football game between South Carolina's Northwestern Trojans and North Carolina's Providence Day Chargers at Bank of America Stadium on August 19, 2023.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Images from the Inaugural Keep Pounding Classic high school football game between South Carolina's Northwestern Trojans and North Carolina's Providence Day Chargers at Bank of America Stadium on August 19, 2023.
24 / 25

Images from the Inaugural Keep Pounding Classic high school football game between South Carolina's Northwestern Trojans and North Carolina's Providence Day Chargers at Bank of America Stadium on August 19, 2023.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Images from the Inaugural Keep Pounding Classic high school football game between South Carolina's Northwestern Trojans and North Carolina's Providence Day Chargers at Bank of America Stadium on August 19, 2023.
25 / 25

Images from the Inaugural Keep Pounding Classic high school football game between South Carolina's Northwestern Trojans and North Carolina's Providence Day Chargers at Bank of America Stadium on August 19, 2023.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Hawaiian wildfires hit home for Kamu Grugier-Hill

The Panthers linebacker and his teammates will wear Keep Pounding for Maui shirts before tonight's game to bring awareness and raise funds for relief efforts there.
news

The David and Nicole Tepper Foundation pledges $2 million to support The Umbrella Center

The David and Nicole Tepper Foundation announced its support of The Umbrella Center by pledging $2 million to aid in the construction of Charlotte-Mecklenburg's first family justice center. 
news

Panthers and Atrium Health host annual Heart of a Champion Day, offer life-saving screenings to local student-athletes

The Panthers, in partnership with Atrium Health, promoted health and wellness in the Charlotte community over the weekend, offering life-saving screenings to local student-athletes.
news

Panthers return INSPIHER Podcast for third season

The upcoming season will continue to highlight inspiring women across the Carolinas who are leaders within the community. 
news

Damar Hamlin, American Heart Association join Panthers for CPR training event

Nicole Tepper led the effort for Monday's CPR training and education event at the Atrium Health Dome.
news

TSE staff meet with students at Harding High School for Women's History Month

Topics included facing adversity, notes of encouragement, and mental health in the workforce.
news

Perspectives from NFL team presidents on International Women's Day

Panthers president Kristi Coleman and Raiders president Sandra Douglass Morgan spoke about the importance of being role models for young women and men. 
news

CMS Girls High School Flag Football League to kickoff second season

Carolina Panthers Charities is providing $60,000 in program funding and resources to support the success of the program.
news

Panthers celebrate $250,000 NFL Grassroots Field Grant during ceremonial groundbreaking event at Reidsville High School

news

Panthers, Morris-Jenkins celebrate third annual Kicks for Kids campaign

This year's initiative raised $28,500 to benefit the Atrium Health Levine Children's Hospital.
news

Panthers bring first-ever high school football game to Bank of America Stadium on Aug. 19

Inaugural Keep Pounding High School Classic features Northwestern High School and Providence Day School.
Advertising