Bradley Bozeman and his wife Nikki want to leave a "footprint"

A relationship between their foundation and a city that can take years to cultivate was made simple in Charlotte, Nikki said. Because the Bozemans have already made connections within the city, Nikki said she expects partnerships and programs will be launching soon.

"We've been in towns all over the country; you sit in meetings with people, but it took us years to be able to get ingrained in the city," she said. "How many months have we been here, like four? And we've already had meetings with businesses."

Bradley noted the Panthers' prominence across Charlotte as one of the reasons he wants to embed himself in the community, making an impact in his new home.

That he and Nikki get to have fun exploring is a plus, Bradley said.