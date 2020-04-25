Panthers select DT Bravvion Roy in sixth round

Apr 25, 2020 at 04:04 PM
Simmons_headshot
Myles Simmons
pick_6_184_roy_16x9

The Panthers have selected defensive tackle Bravvion Roy out of Baylor with the 184th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Roy played his college ball under Panthers head coach Matt Rhule from 2017-19. As a senior last season, Roy recorded 5.5 sacks and 13.0 tackles for loss earning first-team All-Big 12 honors. In all, he totaled 7.5 sacks and 19.0 tackles for loss in his four seasons at Baylor.

Roy said he figured reuniting with Rhule was a possibility because he was in communication with the Panthers throughout the pre-draft process.

"He (Rhule) knows what I'm about, I know what he's about. We all want the same thing," Roy said Saturday. "And once we got close to the fifth, sixth round, I knew it was like — OK, now it's a real possibility."

As one would expect, Roy said he's very comfortable coming into Carolina with much of the same coaching staff he played under at Baylor.

"They're like a second family to me," Roy said. "Like I tell everybody, Coach Rhule is like a second father to me. The stuff that he teaches and just the knowledge and the wisdom he speaks with, you just can't take it for granted. You've got to soak everything in the the talks about. You've got to listen, because most of the time when he tells you something, he means it.

"He's just a real dude. He's just an authentic dude."

View this post on Instagram

Appreciate everything my guy

A post shared by Bravvion Roy (@bravvion) on

Roy is also excited to pair with first-round pick Derrick Brown, as both defensive tackles begin their careers as part of the same rookie class.

"It's gonna be some trouble for some people, I can tell you that now," Brown said. "But man, it's just a blessing to play alongside a guy like that. I mean, his film doesn't lie. You see how disruptive he is. And I just love the way he plays. We've got a lot in common and I can't wait to get to work with him."

Bravvion Roy's college career in photos

View photos of Carolina's sixth-round draft pick, DT Bravvion Roy, out of Baylor.

BU FB Roy_Bravvion 2019 Texas Tech Carrigan (113)
1 / 12
Pat Carrigan/@FirstDownPhotos
Athletics – Football vs TCU – Fort Ft Worth – Texas Christian University - 11/09/2019
2 / 12

Athletics – Football vs TCU – Fort Ft Worth – Texas Christian University - 11/09/2019

Matthew Minard/(c) 2019 Baylor University
Baylor defensive tackle Bravvion Roy (99) heads to the side line in an NCAA college football game against West Virginia in Waco, Texas, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Jerry Larson)
3 / 12

Baylor defensive tackle Bravvion Roy (99) heads to the side line in an NCAA college football game against West Virginia in Waco, Texas, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Jerry Larson)

Jerry Larson
Baylor defensive tackle Bravvion Roy (99) celebrates a sack in the second half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game against Georgia in New Orleans, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
4 / 12

Baylor defensive tackle Bravvion Roy (99) celebrates a sack in the second half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game against Georgia in New Orleans, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

Bill Feig/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (15) is tackled by Baylor defensive tackle Bravvion Roy during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Ames. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
5 / 12

Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (15) is tackled by Baylor defensive tackle Bravvion Roy during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Ames. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

Matthew Putney/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Baylor defensive tackle Bravvion Roy (99) reaches for Vanderbilt quarterback Kyle Shurmur, right, as he looks to pass during the second half of the Texas Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
6 / 12

Baylor defensive tackle Bravvion Roy (99) reaches for Vanderbilt quarterback Kyle Shurmur, right, as he looks to pass during the second half of the Texas Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Michael Wyke/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
BU FB Roy_Bravvion 2019 Kansas State Burgess_380
7 / 12
BU FB Roy_Bravvion 2019 Iowa State rr_365
8 / 12
Baylor Photography/Baylor University
BU FB Roy_Bravvion Texas 2019 Jim Black 787
9 / 12
Jim Black/2019 Jim Black
BU FB Roy_Bravvion TCU 2019 mm547
10 / 12
Matthew Minard
E_BU FB Roy_Bravvion_DSC9724
11 / 12
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2019, file photo, Baylor defensive tackle Bravvion Roy (99) is shown during the Big 12 Championship game against Oklahoma, in Arlington, Texas. Roy was selected to The Associated Press All-Big 12 Conference team, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.(AP Photo/Brandon Wade, File)
12 / 12

FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2019, file photo, Baylor defensive tackle Bravvion Roy (99) is shown during the Big 12 Championship game against Oklahoma, in Arlington, Texas. Roy was selected to The Associated Press All-Big 12 Conference team, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.(AP Photo/Brandon Wade, File)

Brandon Wade/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Watch head coach Matt Rhule welcome Carolina's draft picks

Coach spoke to the Panthers' draft picks from his home over the phone.
news

Panthers announce jersey numbers for 2020 draft class

Carolina's seven defensive selections will all wear numbers in the 20s and 90s. 
news

Grading the Panthers full 2020 Draft

See how NFL pundits graded the Panthers draft selections in 2020.
news

Panthers make defensive history with 2020 draft class

Carolina became the first team in the modern era to spend each draft pick on a defensive player. 
news

NFL Draft Day 3 Transcripts - Marty Hurney, Matt Rhule, Troy Pride, Bravvion Roy, Stantley Thomas-Oliver

Read what the Panthers GM, head coach and draft picks had to say during the final day of the NFL Draft.
news

Get to know seventh-round pick Stantley Thomas-Oliver III

The wideout-turned-cornerback completes Carolina's clean sweep of drafting defenders.
news

Panthers select Stantley Thomas-Oliver III in seventh round

Carolina completes its all-defense 2020 draft class with the cornerback out of FIU. 
news

Get to know sixth-round pick Bravvion Roy

The Baylor product will reunite with his former head coach, Matt Rhule, in Carolina.
news

Get to know fifth-round pick Kenny Robinson

The safety from West Virginia took the path less traveled on his way to the NFL.
news

Panthers select S Kenny Robinson in fifth round

Carolina's first five draft picks are all defensive players for the first time in franchise history.
news

Get to know fourth-round pick Troy Pride Jr.

The South Carolina product is coming home to help solidify the Panthers' secondary.
Advertising