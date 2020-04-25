Panthers select DT Bravvion Roy in sixth round

The Panthers have selected defensive tackle Bravvion Roy out of Baylor with the 184th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Roy played his college ball under Panthers head coach Matt Rhule from 2017-19. As a senior last season, Roy recorded 5.5 sacks and 13.0 tackles for loss earning first-team All-Big 12 honors. In all, he totaled 7.5 sacks and 19.0 tackles for loss in his four seasons at Baylor.

Roy said he figured reuniting with Rhule was a possibility because he was in communication with the Panthers throughout the pre-draft process.

"He (Rhule) knows what I'm about, I know what he's about. We all want the same thing," Roy said Saturday. "And once we got close to the fifth, sixth round, I knew it was like — OK, now it's a real possibility."

As one would expect, Roy said he's very comfortable coming into Carolina with much of the same coaching staff he played under at Baylor.

"They're like a second family to me," Roy said. "Like I tell everybody, Coach Rhule is like a second father to me. The stuff that he teaches and just the knowledge and the wisdom he speaks with, you just can't take it for granted. You've got to soak everything in the the talks about. You've got to listen, because most of the time when he tells you something, he means it.