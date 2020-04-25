Get to know seventh-round pick Stantley Thomas-Oliver III

The Panthers made it a clean sweep for the 2020 draft class, using all seven picks to address the defense. The final addition to the group came when Carolina selected cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver III in the seventh round.
Thomas-Oliver played his college ball at Florida International, where he totaled 94 career tackles, two interceptions, seven tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks, on top of earning Second-Team All-Conference USA honors as a senior.
Before Thomas-Oliver heads to Carolina, get to know the newest Panther.
History on both sides of the ball
During his first two years at FIU, Thomas-Oliver wasn't locking down receivers. Actually, he was the one hauling in passes as a wideout.
In two seasons on offense, Thomas-Oliver tallied 36 receptions for 489 yards and a touchdown. His first season was impressive enough that he earned a selection to Conference USA's All-Freshman team.
After showing off his DB skills while messing around during a practice in 2017, Thomas-Oliver showed enough promise to convince FIU head coach Butch Davis to switch him over to defense, where he flourished in his final two seasons.
Meant to be
It almost seems as if Thomas-Oliver was destined to play in Carolina.
For starters, he spent his senior year of high school at Charlotte High School in Punta Gorda, FL. But if that isn't enough to convince you, how about the fact that the mascot at FIU is a panther?
Making history
Before Thomas-Oliver suits up as a Panther, he'll already be a part of NFL lore. By selecting the cornerback with their seventh-round draft pick, the Panthers became the first team in the modern draft era to use all seven of their picks on defense.
Thomas-Oliver joins three other defensive backs in safeties Jeremy Chinn and Kenny Robinson and cornerback Troy Pride Jr.. Along the line, the Panthers added first-round defensive tackle Derrick Brown, edge rusher Yetur Gross-Matos and tackle Bravvion Roy.
