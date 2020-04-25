Get to know seventh-round pick Stantley Thomas-Oliver III

Apr 25, 2020 at 06:37 PM
The Panthers made it a clean sweep for the 2020 draft class, using all seven picks to address the defense. The final addition to the group came when Carolina selected cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver III in the seventh round.

Thomas-Oliver played his college ball at Florida International, where he totaled 94 career tackles, two interceptions, seven tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks, on top of earning Second-Team All-Conference USA honors as a senior.

Before Thomas-Oliver heads to Carolina, get to know the newest Panther.

History on both sides of the ball

During his first two years at FIU, Thomas-Oliver wasn't locking down receivers. Actually, he was the one hauling in passes as a wideout.

In two seasons on offense, Thomas-Oliver tallied 36 receptions for 489 yards and a touchdown. His first season was impressive enough that he earned a selection to Conference USA's All-Freshman team.

After showing off his DB skills while messing around during a practice in 2017, Thomas-Oliver showed enough promise to convince FIU head coach Butch Davis to switch him over to defense, where he flourished in his final two seasons.

Meant to be

It almost seems as if Thomas-Oliver was destined to play in Carolina.

For starters, he spent his senior year of high school at Charlotte High School in Punta Gorda, FL. But if that isn't enough to convince you, how about the fact that the mascot at FIU is a panther?

Making history

Before Thomas-Oliver suits up as a Panther, he'll already be a part of NFL lore. By selecting the cornerback with their seventh-round draft pick, the Panthers became the first team in the modern draft era to use all seven of their picks on defense.

Thomas-Oliver joins three other defensive backs in safeties Jeremy Chinn and Kenny Robinson and cornerback Troy Pride Jr.. Along the line, the Panthers added first-round defensive tackle Derrick Brown, edge rusher Yetur Gross-Matos and tackle Bravvion Roy.

Stantley Thomas-Oliver's college career in photos

View photos of Carolina's seventh-round draft pick, cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver, out of Florida International.

Stantley Thomas-Oliver
1 / 30
FIU Athletics
MIAMI, FL - NOVEMBER 2: FIU defensive back Stantley Thomas-Oliver III (21) watches as the play develops in the first quarter as the FIU Golden Panthers faced the Old Dominion University Monarchs on November 2, 2019, at Riccardo Silva Stadium in Miami, Florida.
2 / 30

MIAMI, FL - NOVEMBER 2: FIU defensive back Stantley Thomas-Oliver III (21) watches as the play develops in the first quarter as the FIU Golden Panthers faced the Old Dominion University Monarchs on November 2, 2019, at Riccardo Silva Stadium in Miami, Florida.

Samuel Lewis
West wide receiver Binjimen Victor, of Ohio State, (19) pulls in a touchdown pass in front of East cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver III, of Florida International University, (39) during the second half of the East West Shrine football game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
3 / 30

West wide receiver Binjimen Victor, of Ohio State, (19) pulls in a touchdown pass in front of East cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver III, of Florida International University, (39) during the second half of the East West Shrine football game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
West wide receiver Juwan Johnson, of Oregon, (86) runs a route in front of East cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver, of Florida International, (39) during the first half of the East West Shrine football game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
4 / 30

West wide receiver Juwan Johnson, of Oregon, (86) runs a route in front of East cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver, of Florida International, (39) during the first half of the East West Shrine football game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

thomas-oliver_stantley_3
5 / 30
Samuel Lewis
Florida International University football player wide receiver Stantley Thomas-Oliver III (21) plays against Rice University on October 20, 2018 at Miami, Florida. FIU won the game 36-17.
6 / 30

Florida International University football player wide receiver Stantley Thomas-Oliver III (21) plays against Rice University on October 20, 2018 at Miami, Florida. FIU won the game 36-17.

Richard Lewis
Florida International defensive back Stantley Thomas-Oliver runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
7 / 30

Florida International defensive back Stantley Thomas-Oliver runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida International defensive back Stantley Thomas-Oliver does a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
8 / 30

Florida International defensive back Stantley Thomas-Oliver does a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AJ Mast via AP Images)

Florida International defensive back Stantley Thomas-Oliver does a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
9 / 30

Florida International defensive back Stantley Thomas-Oliver does a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AJ Mast via AP Images)

Florida International defensive back Stantley Thomas-Oliver runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
10 / 30

Florida International defensive back Stantley Thomas-Oliver runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida International defensive back Stantley Thomas-Oliver does a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
11 / 30

Florida International defensive back Stantley Thomas-Oliver does a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AJ Mast via AP Images)

Florida International defensive back Stantley Thomas-Oliver runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
12 / 30

Florida International defensive back Stantley Thomas-Oliver runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida International defensive back Stantley Thomas-Oliver runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
13 / 30

Florida International defensive back Stantley Thomas-Oliver runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida International defensive back Stantley Thomas-Oliver runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
14 / 30

Florida International defensive back Stantley Thomas-Oliver runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida International defensive back Stantley Thomas-Oliver runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
15 / 30

Florida International defensive back Stantley Thomas-Oliver runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida International defensive back Stantley Thomas-Oliver runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
16 / 30

Florida International defensive back Stantley Thomas-Oliver runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida International defensive back Stantley Thomas-Oliver runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
17 / 30

Florida International defensive back Stantley Thomas-Oliver runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida International defensive back Stantley Thomas-Oliver smiles during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
18 / 30

Florida International defensive back Stantley Thomas-Oliver smiles during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Florida International defensive back Stantley Thomas-Oliver runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
19 / 30

Florida International defensive back Stantley Thomas-Oliver runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Florida International defensive back Stantley Thomas-Oliver participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
20 / 30

Florida International defensive back Stantley Thomas-Oliver participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Florida International defensive back Stantley Thomas-Oliver participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
21 / 30

Florida International defensive back Stantley Thomas-Oliver participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Florida International defensive back Stantley Thomas-Oliver participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
22 / 30

Florida International defensive back Stantley Thomas-Oliver participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Florida International defensive back Stantley Thomas-Oliver participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
23 / 30

Florida International defensive back Stantley Thomas-Oliver participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Florida International defensive back Stantley Thomas-Oliver participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
24 / 30

Florida International defensive back Stantley Thomas-Oliver participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Florida International defensive back Stantley Thomas-Oliver runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
25 / 30

Florida International defensive back Stantley Thomas-Oliver runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida International defensive back Stantley Thomas-Oliver participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
26 / 30

Florida International defensive back Stantley Thomas-Oliver participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Florida International defensive back Stantley Thomas-Oliver does a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
27 / 30

Florida International defensive back Stantley Thomas-Oliver does a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AJ Mast via AP Images)

Florida International defensive back Stantley Thomas-Oliver participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
28 / 30

Florida International defensive back Stantley Thomas-Oliver participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Florida International defensive back Stantley Thomas-Oliver participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
29 / 30

Florida International defensive back Stantley Thomas-Oliver participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Florida International defensive back Stantley Thomas-Oliver participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
30 / 30

Florida International defensive back Stantley Thomas-Oliver participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

