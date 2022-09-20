Bravvion Roy placed on injured reserve

Sep 20, 2022 at 04:08 PM
Darin Gantt
Darin Gantt
CHARLOTTE — The Panthers entered the season deep at defensive tackle, and they already need that depth.

The Panthers put defensive tackle Bravvion Roy on injured reserve Tuesday, after he suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday's loss at New York.

Roy limped off the field and was carted to the locker room, and Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said it "looked pretty severe."

He'll now miss at least the next four weeks.

Roy was working as the third defensive tackle in the rotation, and now rookie Marquan McCall and Phil Hoskins will have to take on larger roles. McCall played well on Sunday, as part of an improved run defense.

The Panthers started the year with six defensive tackles on the roster, but moved Daviyon Nixon to the practice squad to create space for defensive end Henry Anderson.

The Panthers now have 51 players on the active roster, as they didn't immediately replace return man Andre Roberts when he went on IR last week.

