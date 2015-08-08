Braylon Beam's wish granted

CHARLOTTE – A rising first grader at Rock Springs Elementary School in Denver, N.C.,* *Braylon Beam is currently undergoing treatment at Presbyterian Hospital in Charlotte for a tumor on his optic nerve.
In May, he made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which inspired the #JustKeepDancing movement to raise money for pediatric cancer.
At Fan Fest at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, Braylon served as honorary head coach through the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The fun-loving six-year old put on quite a show.
"He's a real energetic young man who has got a real good sense for being around people. He showed that," head coach Ron Rivera said. "He's got a great fight about him and I hope our guys got the message and understand who this young man is."
