Brian Burns comes in at No. 54 on NFL's Top 100 player list

After being sidelined through the offseason, Burns was eager to get to camp this year and has been working out while they're talking about a long-term extension. Not every player in that position will, but Burns said he never considered not showing up for economic reasons.

"And I kind of feel like what we've got going is bigger than — I don't want to say it's bigger than my individual goals because those matter, of course — but I feel like what we've got building is bigger than that," he said this week. "And I feel like I'm a key piece to what we need to get done. So I feel like I need to be here."

It's also worth remembering that he's still just 25 years old and still developing into the kind of player and leader they want around here.