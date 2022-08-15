Brian Burns ranked no. 76 on NFL's 2022 Top 100 list

CHARLOTTE — Panthers defensive end Brian Burns has been spending more time this camp teaching others.

He's also building on his own physical gifts, and is being recognized for his peers for it.

Burns came in at Number 76 on the NFL's Top 100 list, as voted by other players.

That makes sense, after he made his first Pro Bowl last year, after his second-straight 9.0-sack season.

But he's also developing into a leader for the Panthers, and after being voted a team captain last year, he's spent more time teaching the kids, whether it's rookie pass-rusher Amaré Barno or left tackle Ikem Ekwonu.

"I think the biggest thing is we can challenge him," Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said of Burns. "It's easy to say what should be done. One of the best things you can do as a leader is to be vulnerable and allow other people to correct you. Brian has been coachable.

"I think when young players see your best players be humble enough to get coached while being confident to attack on the field sends a good message. Brian is a leader in that."