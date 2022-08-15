Brian Burns ranked no. 76 on NFL's 2022 Top 100 list

Aug 14, 2022 at 10:24 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt

CHARLOTTE — Panthers defensive end Brian Burns has been spending more time this camp teaching others.

He's also building on his own physical gifts, and is being recognized for his peers for it.

Burns came in at Number 76 on the NFL's Top 100 list, as voted by other players.

That makes sense, after he made his first Pro Bowl last year, after his second-straight 9.0-sack season.

But he's also developing into a leader for the Panthers, and after being voted a team captain last year, he's spent more time teaching the kids, whether it's rookie pass-rusher Amaré Barno or left tackle Ikem Ekwonu.

"I think the biggest thing is we can challenge him," Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said of Burns. "It's easy to say what should be done. One of the best things you can do as a leader is to be vulnerable and allow other people to correct you. Brian has been coachable.

"I think when young players see your best players be humble enough to get coached while being confident to attack on the field sends a good message. Brian is a leader in that."

And now, he's recognized among the best in the game.

PHOTOS: Best of Brian Burns throughout his career in Carolina

Brian Burns ranks ninth in franchise history with 25.5 career sacks, the most by all NFL players that entered the league since 2019.

DE Brian Burns
1 / 65

DE Brian Burns

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DE Brian Burns
2 / 65

DE Brian Burns

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DE Brian Burns
3 / 65

DE Brian Burns

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DE Brian Burns
4 / 65

DE Brian Burns

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DE Brian Burns
5 / 65

DE Brian Burns

Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
DE Brian Burns
6 / 65

DE Brian Burns

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DE Brian Burns
7 / 65

DE Brian Burns

DE Brian Burns
8 / 65

DE Brian Burns

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DE Brian Burns
9 / 65

DE Brian Burns

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DE Brian Burns
10 / 65

DE Brian Burns

Brandon Todd
DE Brian Burns
11 / 65

DE Brian Burns

Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
DE Brian Burns
12 / 65

DE Brian Burns

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DE Brian Burns
13 / 65

DE Brian Burns

Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
DE Brian Burns
14 / 65

DE Brian Burns

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DE Brian Burns
15 / 65

DE Brian Burns

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DE Brian Burns
16 / 65

DE Brian Burns

Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
DE Brian Burns
17 / 65

DE Brian Burns

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DE Brian Burns
18 / 65

DE Brian Burns

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DE Brian Burns
19 / 65

DE Brian Burns

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DE Brian Burns
20 / 65

DE Brian Burns

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DE Brian Burns
21 / 65

DE Brian Burns

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DE Brian Burns
22 / 65

DE Brian Burns

Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
DE Brian Burns
23 / 65

DE Brian Burns

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DE Brian Burns
24 / 65

DE Brian Burns

Brandon Todd
DE Brian Burns
25 / 65

DE Brian Burns

DE Brian Burns
26 / 65

DE Brian Burns

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DE Brian Burns
27 / 65

DE Brian Burns

Brandon Todd
DE Brian Burns
28 / 65

DE Brian Burns

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
DE Brian Burns
29 / 65

DE Brian Burns

Brandon Todd
DE Brian Burns
30 / 65

DE Brian Burns

Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
DE Brian Burns
31 / 65

DE Brian Burns

Taylor Banner/Carolina Panthers
DE Brian Burns
32 / 65

DE Brian Burns

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DE Brian Burns
33 / 65

DE Brian Burns

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DE Brian Burns
34 / 65

DE Brian Burns

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DE Brian Burns
35 / 65

DE Brian Burns

Taylor Banner/Carolina Panthers
DE Brian Burns
36 / 65

DE Brian Burns

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
DE Brian Burns
37 / 65

DE Brian Burns

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
DE Brian Burns
38 / 65

DE Brian Burns

DE Brian Burns
39 / 65

DE Brian Burns

DE Brian Burns
40 / 65

DE Brian Burns

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DE Brian Burns
41 / 65

DE Brian Burns

Taylor Banner/Carolina Panthers
DE Brian Burns
42 / 65

DE Brian Burns

Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
DE Brian Burns
43 / 65

DE Brian Burns

Taylor Banner/Carolina Panthers
DE Brian Burns
44 / 65

DE Brian Burns

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DE Brian Burns
45 / 65

DE Brian Burns

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
DE Brian Burns
46 / 65

DE Brian Burns

Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
DE Brian Burns
47 / 65

DE Brian Burns

Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
DE Brian Burns
48 / 65

DE Brian Burns

Brandon Todd
DE Brian Burns
49 / 65

DE Brian Burns

Chanelle Smith-Walker
DE Brian Burns
50 / 65

DE Brian Burns

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DE Brian Burns
51 / 65

DE Brian Burns

Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
DE Brian Burns
52 / 65

DE Brian Burns

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DE Brian Burns
53 / 65

DE Brian Burns

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DE Brian Burns
54 / 65

DE Brian Burns

DE Brian Burns
55 / 65

DE Brian Burns

Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
DE Brian Burns
56 / 65

DE Brian Burns

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
DE Brian Burns
57 / 65

DE Brian Burns

Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
DE Brian Burns
58 / 65

DE Brian Burns

James Nix/Carolina Panthers
DE Brian Burns
59 / 65

DE Brian Burns

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DE Brian Burns
60 / 65

DE Brian Burns

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DE Brian Burns
61 / 65

DE Brian Burns

Callena Williams/Carolina Panthers
DE Brian Burns
62 / 65

DE Brian Burns

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DE Brian Burns
63 / 65

DE Brian Burns

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DE Brian Burns
64 / 65

DE Brian Burns

Chanelle Smith-Walker
DE Brian Burns
65 / 65

DE Brian Burns

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Panthers waive five players

Carolina made a number of roster moves on Sunday before traveling to New England.

news

Amaré Barno proving to be a quick study

As the rookie pass-rusher learns from defensive end Brian Burns, he's showing some promise in camp and his preseason debut.

news

Snap Counts: Carolina at Washington in preseason opener

See how all the snaps broke down among Carolina's four quarterbacks.

news

Postgame Transcripts: Preseason Week 1 at Washington

Read what head coach Matt Rhule and the Panthers quarterbacks said to the media after the game.

news

Notebook: Ikem Ekwonu likes "opportunity to learn"

The rookie left tackle is trying to get caught up on the technical aspects of his job, as he pushes for a starting job.

news

Quarterback competition heats up in first preseason game

Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold both performed well against the Commanders, and the Panthers still have a competition at starting QB.

news

Matt Corral's debut was a memorable one, if not perfect

The rookie quarterback pieced together a game-winning drive, even though it wasn't the way he imagined it would look.

news

Rapid Reactions: Hot starts for Amaré Barno, quarterbacks

The Panthers won at Washington, with the rookie defensive end making his presence felt, and some solid quarterback play early in the game.

news

Baker Mayfield puts points on the board in Panthers debut

Mayfield got the start in the preseason opener, and led a long field goal drive to begin the game.

news

Lineup Updates: Christian McCaffrey, DJ Moore won't play at Washington

The offensive stars top a list of players who will be inactive for the preseason opener against the Commanders.

news

Baker Mayfield to start at quarterback Saturday

Mayfield's going to take the first series and be followed by Sam Darnold for the preseason opener against the Commanders.

Advertising