Brian Burns hoping new defense plays into his "IQ"

Of course, it is a new system. Even though he dropped into coverage a decent amount his rookie year and again when former coordinator Phil Snow was calling plays, it's still an adjustment. But one that's suited to a player who loves to learn.

"Just being an outside linebacker, you see a lot more, and I feel like I'm able to use my IQ more than when my hand is in the dirt," he said. "Because I can see formations, I can see backfield sets and what I'm getting."

The idea of improvement is interesting, since he's still just 25 and coming off his best season (12.5 sacks). He's always shied away from making predictions or setting goals in public, but he had admitted in the past that getting to double digits was significant for him after being stuck at 9.0 each of the last two seasons.

So when he said Tuesday that he wanted to get 10 sacks in the first 10 games this year, that was as new as the zero jersey he was wearing on the field for the first time.

"A lot of new stuff going on," he said in reference to his hesitance to look into the future. Now, he's willing to step out there a bit as he becomes more confident of his place in the world.

He'll be even happier when he's able to play. The plan remains for him to be ready for the start of training camp. Burns had surgery in late April, after he didn't bounce back as quickly from a late-season ankle injury. He was held out of the regular season finale but recovered to participate in the Pro Bowl Games.

"It was nagging me, and after that, I was like, is something wrong?" He said. "Because it's not bouncing back like it usually does. I was like, damn, I'm only 25."

You couldn't tell he was feeling any older by his energy – but you could by his approach to the game, as he's already a veteran despite that young age.