Bryce Young takes some shots in preseason opener

Aug 12, 2023 at 05:04 PM
augusta_headshot
Augusta Stone
Bryce Young

CHARLOTTE – ﻿Bryce Young﻿'s debut came with a couple of hard knocks and growing pains.

But it was the preseason, and it was his introduction to the NFL.

Through three drives, Young went 4-of-6 for 21 yards. No touchdowns, no interceptions, one sack for 9 yards.

Young faced the challenge from the Jets' strong defensive unit – a top-five unit last season — and all its pressure. On his first drive, Young popped up immediately from two hits that swung by from his left side, just past starting left tackle Ikem Ekwonu﻿.

Young got the pass off both times in his first series; the first was an 8-yard pass to Adam Thielen for a first down, followed by a Solomon Thomas hit. The next pass sailed over DJ Chark Jr.﻿'s fingers on third down, and he was greeted by a Jermaine Johnson tackle soon after.

Bryce Young, Chuba Hubbard

He played with many of his expected first-team weapons, though Miles Sanders didn't play while he continued to recover from a groin "tweak" sustained toward the end of camp.

Anticipated to distribute the ball to multiple pass-catchers, Young connected with four of the five players he targeted. That group included Thielen, Chark, Chuba Hubbard﻿, and Hayden Hurst﻿. An incompletion on his second drive appeared to be a miscommunication with Laviska Shenault Jr. on third down.

Young made his first connection with a tight end on his third series, tossing the ball 5 yards to Hurst.

Young played behind the expected starters along the offensive line with the exception of right guard, where the Panthers played three options across Young's three drives – Cade Mays﻿, Justin McCray﻿, and Michael Jordan﻿.

Matt Corral came in to replace him after his three drives, suggesting that backup ﻿Andy Dalton﻿ isn't playing today.

