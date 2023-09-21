CHARLOTTE — Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young will not practice Thursday.
Young is dealing with an ankle injury picked up Monday night that kept him off the field for yesterday's walk-through.
That leaves Andy Dalton to take the first team reps today as the team prepares for this week's trip to Seattle. The Panthers also brought in Jake Luton to the practice squad this week to give them two healthy quarterbacks today.
Stay tuned to Panthers.com for more later this afternoon, when the injury report comes out.
Take a look at the best pictures from pregame, in-game, and postgame action from Monday's home opener against the Saints.