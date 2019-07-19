Cam Newton, David Tepper excited for fans to see behind the curtain through "All or Nothing"

"We can dance next," Tepper said.

This is the Carolina Panthers, ladies and gentlemen.

"We're not supposed to be fans of the teams we cover, but it's impossible with these guys. I haven't said that about other teams," said the senior director Trout, before Newton did a kissy face to make the theater erupt with laughter. "It's impossible to not fall in love with them. The access and transparency didn't change a bit from 6-2 to 6-9. They were real and they were genuine the entire time."

And in the end, an unforgettable series was created. It will bring everyone who watches it closer to this team and its unique characters.

"It was refreshing just to see this come to light," Newton said. "It's a thing that we've never had before. We're a team full of love and guys really like each other. We get to express that."

McCaffrey and Kuechly react

Before they exited the building, we were able to catch up with running back Christian McCaffrey and linebacker Luke Kuechly to get their thoughts after watching two episodes.

"I thought they did a heck of a job," McCaffrey said. "They did a really good job portraying a different side of a lot of guys, which you don't get to see. It was very entertaining. Obviously, we've got a lot of really great characters on our team. Definitely fun to watch it.

"I'll check out the other episodes, for sure. I was there every day. I'll see if there is any more good entertainment, which I'm sure there is. There are some things in there that are truly authentic."