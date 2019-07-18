Reviewing the standout scenes from "All or Nothing" with the Carolina Panthers

Directing Donte

Cornerback Donte Jackson had his fair share of highs in 2018. He also had some lows. Such is life as a rookie. Jackson was off to a great start with three interceptions in his first three games. But splash plays don't always tell the whole story.

Ahead of the Thursday Night Football showdown against Antonio Brown and the Steelers, we see Jackson voice some frustration to Jeff Imamura, who served as an assistant secondary coach before being relieved of his duties later in the year. Jackson feels he's being babied. In his mind, he's on top of things.

Then the veterans get in his ear. "I need you to lock in," safety Mike Adams tells Jackson. "The picks are starting to hide it."

The tough love from Adams, Reid and cornerback Captain Munnerlyn are a perfect example of what life is really like in the NFL. In the game, Brown gets the better of Jackson for a deep touchdown, and the rookie throws a bit of a tantrum on the sideline. Newton and defensive backs coach Richard Rodgers are among those who try to douse the flames. Then cameras capture Rivera's message to Jackson in the locker room at halftime.

"Don't let him get inside your head," Rivera says. "You've got just as much skill and ability as anybody on that damn field. You've got to keep your mind in the game and stay focused."

Funchess battling adversity

Wide receiver Devin Funchess, who is now a member of the Indianapolis Colts, had a tough year. And now we know a little more about what went on behind the scenes.

Early in the season, Funchess had a confrontation with quarterbacks coach Scott Turner at practice. Funchess explained to Turner and Rivera that he had been bottling up his emotions after the death of his cousin in his native Detroit. That led to a tender moment where Rivera consoled the wide receiver.

Funchess' homecoming game in Detroit was also highlighted, and it didn't go well. Funchess dropped a bunch of passes thrown his way and the Panthers lost a heartbreaker. After the game, with the team back in Charlotte, we witness Newton try to pick up his struggling receiver with strong words of encouragement.