Reviewing the standout scenes from "All or Nothing" with the Carolina Panthers

All eight episodes of All or Nothing with the Carolina Panthers are now available on Amazon Prime Video, and there's A LOT to digest and discuss.
Here's a look at some (there are so many worth mentioning) of the standout moments from the highly anticipated docuseries that chronicled the 2018 season with unparalleled access.
Olsen's foot fails him
The joy and excitement of the season opener is dampened when Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen injures his foot (again). The silence paired with the shot of Olsen making his way to the sideline adds to the drama of the moment. And then Olsen's frustration pours out when he takes a seat on the training table. We also watch as head coach Ron Rivera first gets the news about his star tight end. He stands there in stunned silence for a moment. And then the show must go on.
Deliberating Reid
Cameras allow us to be a fly on the wall for some important conversations regarding Carolina's interest in signing free agent safety Eric Reid. Rivera talks to quarterback Cam Newton and wide receiver Torrey Smith (a former teammate of Reid's in San Francisco) about the potential impact of such a move. We later hear from owner David Tepper, who explains why he's unafraid to take "intelligent" risks.
Kuechly in the film room
We've all known for years that linebacker Luke Kuechly is more committed than anyone to film study. It's the stuff of legend at this point. Luke takes us through his routine as he prepares to defend Giants running back Saquon Barkley and then shares why he commits so much time to digesting tape.
"If I can make two or three tackles based on what I've watched," Kuechly says, "you never know how that can affect things."
FaceTime with an old friend
The FaceTime call between Kuechly, Newton and Washington cornerback Josh Norman was wildly entertaining. Kuechly called Norman, who spent the first few years of his career in Carolina, ahead of the Week 5 matchup, and that conversation that ensued – and a glimpse of Kuechly and Newton's unique friendship – was everything:
Luke to Josh: "You look kind of fat right now."
Cam to Josh: "You looked kind of fat on Dancing With The Stars too!"
(later in the conversation)
Cam to Josh: "If I see 24, I ain't juking."
Josh to Cam: "I'm praying and hoping. Cause I'm gonna tell ya right now, I'm not going low."
It's impossible not to smile when Newton loses his mind laughing at Norman. Such a fantastic scene.
Directing Donte
Cornerback Donte Jackson had his fair share of highs in 2018. He also had some lows. Such is life as a rookie. Jackson was off to a great start with three interceptions in his first three games. But splash plays don't always tell the whole story.
Ahead of the Thursday Night Football showdown against Antonio Brown and the Steelers, we see Jackson voice some frustration to Jeff Imamura, who served as an assistant secondary coach before being relieved of his duties later in the year. Jackson feels he's being babied. In his mind, he's on top of things.
Then the veterans get in his ear. "I need you to lock in," safety Mike Adams tells Jackson. "The picks are starting to hide it."
The tough love from Adams, Reid and cornerback Captain Munnerlyn are a perfect example of what life is really like in the NFL. In the game, Brown gets the better of Jackson for a deep touchdown, and the rookie throws a bit of a tantrum on the sideline. Newton and defensive backs coach Richard Rodgers are among those who try to douse the flames. Then cameras capture Rivera's message to Jackson in the locker room at halftime.
"Don't let him get inside your head," Rivera says. "You've got just as much skill and ability as anybody on that damn field. You've got to keep your mind in the game and stay focused."
Funchess battling adversity
Wide receiver Devin Funchess, who is now a member of the Indianapolis Colts, had a tough year. And now we know a little more about what went on behind the scenes.
Early in the season, Funchess had a confrontation with quarterbacks coach Scott Turner at practice. Funchess explained to Turner and Rivera that he had been bottling up his emotions after the death of his cousin in his native Detroit. That led to a tender moment where Rivera consoled the wide receiver.
Funchess' homecoming game in Detroit was also highlighted, and it didn't go well. Funchess dropped a bunch of passes thrown his way and the Panthers lost a heartbreaker. After the game, with the team back in Charlotte, we witness Newton try to pick up his struggling receiver with strong words of encouragement.
Newton leading his teammates is a common theme throughout the show. "I believe in good energy," Cam says. That's on full display.
Trying to stop the slide
The losses begin to pile up in the last couple episodes, and you can see the pain and disappointment on the faces of all involved.
We get to see a cool moment where Tepper offers some inspiring words to a group of players at practice. He talks about the many times he's been down in his life and how he's battled back. "When you lose," he says, "you come back bigger."
We see Rivera demand more from the defense in an intense meeting. He talks about how hard it is to play defense in the NFL and about the effort that's required.
"You all used to hold each other accountable," he tells them. That prompts Thomas Davis to hold a brief (and blunt) players only meeting, which we're also privy to.
The response against the Saints on Monday Night Football is outstanding. Kuechly orchestrates a masterful defensive effort. Norv Turner dials up a magical halfback pass for a touchdown (his reaction in the booth is priceless). But Newton's struggles with shoulder soreness are too much to overcome.
The End … And The Beginning
Ryan Kalil crying in an empty team meeting room after that Monday Night Football loss to the Saints is an incredibly powerful image. It all means so much to him. Losing, especially when it's your last rodeo, is brutal.
And while it's the end of the season and the end of Kalil's decorated career, it's just the beginning for Tepper as he takes the Panthers into a new era.
We watch as he visits a potential site of the new team headquarters. He's mapping out a plan to give the Panthers every possible edge. He's mapping out a path to the Super Bowl.
And as the last scene of the series shows, it's all on the horizon.
