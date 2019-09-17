Cam Newton not at Tuesday's practice

CHARLOTTE -- When the practice gates closed Tuesday, quarterback Cam Newton was not on the field with his teammates.
After falling to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football, the Panthers are beginning preparations for Sunday's game at the Arizona Cardinals in search of their first win of the season.
Newton went 25-of-51 for 333 passing yards against the Bucs. He was sacked three times and rushed twice for zero yards while also losing a fumble.
Head coach Ron Rivera will address the media later today around 2:30 p.m.