Cam Newton ranked 87th in NFL Top 100 of 2019

The first half of Cam Newton's 2018 season was arguably the best of his career. The second half was hampered by what proved to be a season-shortening shoulder injury.
The net result of all that led to a No. 87 ranking in NFL Network's annual Top 100, a list compiled by player votes. It's the eighth time Newton has appeared on the Top 100. A healthy Newton would surely be ranked much higher (he was ranked 25th last year).
Newton threw for 3,395 yards and 24 touchdowns with a 94.2 quarterback rating in 2018. He also completed 67.8 percent of his passes -- a career high -- and rushed for 488 yards and four touchdowns.