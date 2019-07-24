Cam Newton ranked 87th in NFL Top 100 of 2019

Jul 23, 2019 at 09:21 PM
Top 100_Newton Twitter

The first half of Cam Newton's 2018 season was arguably the best of his career. The second half was hampered by what proved to be a season-shortening shoulder injury.

The net result of all that led to a No. 87 ranking in NFL Network's annual Top 100, a list compiled by player votes. It's the eighth time Newton has appeared on the Top 100. A healthy Newton would surely be ranked much higher (he was ranked 25th last year).

Newton threw for 3,395 yards and 24 touchdowns with a 94.2 quarterback rating in 2018. He also completed 67.8 percent of his passes -- a career high -- and rushed for 488 yards and four touchdowns.

Related Content

news

Andre Roberts can still move

The Panthers are hoping the well-traveled receiver adds an explosive element to their return game.

news

Panthers Games a chance to bond — and compete

Thursday's intense action allowed players an opportunity to push each other off the field.

news

Donte Jackson "ecstatic" to keep building on defense

The veteran of a young cornerback room, Jackson knows there are still tangible improvements needed.

news

OTA Notebook: A chance to build relationships

Head coach Matt Rhule said things as simple as a meal or a round of golf can be crucial to the work.

Advertising